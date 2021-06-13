Events on the Nucla calendar

(NUCLA, CO) Nucla is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nucla:

Bright Night with Craig Childs at CampV Naturita, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Address: Ee 26 Rd, Naturita, CO

WE Arts presents local author Craig Childs with special guests and collaborators musician/ storyteller Russ Chapman and poet Samantha Tisdel Wright. Join us at CampV for a night of food...

Painting with Plants Naturita, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: Ee 26 Rd, Naturita, CO

Join We Arts and NYAA as we say host our artist in residence Lisa Lebofsky for an interactive workshop where she will teach us how to paint with local plants and have fun in the process. Mimosas...

Ute 100 La Sal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Description: Mt. Peale Animal Sanctuary and Healing Center is a non-profit 501(c)3 animal sanctuary. Providing care for the animals relies solely on donations. There will be donation jars inside...

HYVETELLURIDE SUMMER POP-UP Placerville, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Free Event! June 19 -20, 2021 HyveTelluride is hosting a Pop-Up exhibit! join us at the Placerville Schoolhouse & Park for an amazing weekend of emerging local art! #ptz_art #michellekodis...

Local Produce Food Donations Norwood, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 1570 Grand Ave, Norwood, CO

Every Wednesday between 3pm-7pm, drop off your local produce donations at the Fresh Food Hub! Your garden produce will be delivered to our local food banks on Thursday\'s.

