Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

New Jersey school district abolishes holiday names from calendar to avoid ‘hurt feelings’; petition calls for resignation of superintendent

patriotdailypress.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA school district in New Jersey will remove all names of holidays from the school calendar to avoid any “hurt feelings.”. Randolph Board of Education members unanimously voted last week to remove all holiday names from the school calendar. The action would remove religious holidays such as Christmas and Yom Kippur, as well as Thanksgiving and Independence Day. The holidays will be replaced with “day off.”

patriotdailypress.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yom Kippur#Columbus Day#Italian Americans#Wnyw Tv#Republican#The Board Of Education
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Obama: Voting rights bill must pass before next election

Former President Obama said Monday that Congress needs to pass voting rights legislation before the 2022 midterm elections, or American democracy could be at risk. "We can't wait until the next election because if we have the same kinds of shenanigans that brought about Jan. 6, if we have that for a couple more election cycles, we're going to have real problems in terms of our democracy long-term," said Obama.
POTUSNBC News

Hard-liner Raisi's 'engineered' Iran election win entrenches conservative rule

Hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi’s win in Iran’s presidential election last weekend was an unsurprising end to a process that had long seemed geared toward entrenching conservative rule in the Islamic Republic. The 60-year-old ultraconservative sailed through to a landslide victory Saturday, capturing nearly 62 percent of the vote and...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House announces allocation plan for 55M more global vaccine doses

The White House on Monday announced where the U.S. would send 55 million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated for other countries. The Biden administration had already committed these doses as part of a pledge to allocate 80 million by the end of June, and an initial 25 million doses, announced earlier this month, have "begun shipping," the White House said.
Oregon StatePosted by
CBS News

Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Milwaukee

A man sought in the killings of his father and two other people at a casino campground and in a shooting at a marijuana dispensary in a small Oregon city turned himself in to police in Milwaukee, authorities said Sunday,. Investigators believe Oen Evan Nicholson drove the over 2,000 miles...
TravelPosted by
CNN

US extends Covid-19 travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico

(CNN) — The United States has extended Covid-19 restrictions on non-essential travel at land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico until July 21, according to a tweet from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Sunday. "To reduce the spread of #COVID19, the United States is extending restrictions on...