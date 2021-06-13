New Jersey school district abolishes holiday names from calendar to avoid ‘hurt feelings’; petition calls for resignation of superintendent
A school district in New Jersey will remove all names of holidays from the school calendar to avoid any “hurt feelings.”. Randolph Board of Education members unanimously voted last week to remove all holiday names from the school calendar. The action would remove religious holidays such as Christmas and Yom Kippur, as well as Thanksgiving and Independence Day. The holidays will be replaced with “day off.”patriotdailypress.org