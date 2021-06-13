Cancel
Tribune, KS

Tribune calendar: What's coming up

Tribune News Watch
(TRIBUNE, KS) Tribune is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tribune:

CL (CO-OP) Varsity Baseball @ Holly

Holly, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 06:45 PM

The Holly (CO) varsity baseball team has a home non-conference game vs. County Line [Wiley/McClave] (Wiley, CO) on Tuesday, May 18 @ 6p.

CNA COURSE #53504 Public Enrollments Accepted - Tribune, KS 2021

Tribune, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 10:59 PM

1) THIS COURSE IS FOR BOTH CLINICALS AND CLASSROOM IN COMBINATION. 2) DO NOT ENROLL IF YOU CANNOT ATTEND CLINICALS AT THIS LOCATION. 3) DO NOT ENROLL IF YOU CANNOT ATTEND CLASSROOM COURSE DATES AS...

Wichita County Fair & Carnival

Leoti, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 206 S 4th St, Leoti, KS

The Wichita County Free Fair and the Wichita County Amusement Association Carnival attracts crowds from far and wide. Visit the 4-H exhibit building, commercial booths, and animal barns. Don't...

ABOUT

With Tribune News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

