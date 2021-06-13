Cancel
Gardiner, MT

Live events coming up in Gardiner

Gardiner News Flash
Gardiner News Flash
 8 days ago

(GARDINER, MT) Gardiner has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gardiner:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DrX8d_0aT3L6vS00

Aaron Watson

Emigrant, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 Railroad Lane, Emigrant, MT

The parking is $10 per car (Cash Only) and includes shuttle rides for all occupants. Parking is ONLY at 1180 East River Road in Emigrant. Tent & RV Camping available at the parking site as well...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LXt9D_0aT3L6vS00

Working with Older Adults: Capacity, Exploitation, and Reporting -Emigrant

Emigrant, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 30 Murphy Lane, Emigrant, MT 59027

Training that focuses on assessing senior capacity, looking for signs of abuse and exploitation, and reporting suspected abuses.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14bMaK_0aT3L6vS00

Live Music

Pray, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 55 Sage Lodge Dr, Pray, MT

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LODGE Take in the stunning views of Emigrant Peak while listening to live local music. Join us on Thursdays and Saturdays throughout the winter for live music from 5:00pm –...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xBWbb_0aT3L6vS00

Ferien-Workshop -Programmieren: Calliope - Mini Piano

Pray, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: Weststraße 5-7, 59065 Hamm

In diesem Workshop machen wir Calliope mini zu einem Instrument und erforschen die unterschiedlichen Sensoren.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43jUxT_0aT3L6vS00

3tägiges Feriencamp: Kleine Entdecker (10.08 - 12.08.21)

Pray, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: Weststraße 5-7, 59065 Hamm

Was könnte aufregender sein, als gemeinsam mit anderen Kindern eine Entdeckungsreise in die digitale Welt zu unternehmen?

Learn More
