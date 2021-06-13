Cancel
Seligman, AZ

Seligman events coming soon

 8 days ago

(SELIGMAN, AZ) Seligman has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seligman:

Grand Canyon West Rim Tour | 52% Ticket Discount

Peach Springs, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 5001 Diamond Bar Rd, Peach Springs, AZ

At the Grand Canyon West Rim, visit the Hualapai Indian Country and take advantage of the many photo opportunities with your hosts, the Hualapai Indians. Experience the ancient geological rock...

Get Real Men's Expo

Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1519 West Gurley Street, Prescott, AZ 86305

Men's Expo Returns and Features Christian Archaeologist Dr. Bob Cornuke

Modern Dimension + Modern Blonde— Prescott, AZ

Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 1454 West Gurley Street, Prescott, AZ 86305

a demo on both my signature looks. adding dimension back into blondies & the blonding maintenance for those that have the dimension!

Seligman, AZ
ABOUT

With Seligman News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

