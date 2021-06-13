Meadview events coming soon
(MEADVIEW, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Meadview calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Meadview:
Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 10:55 AM
I'm not even invited. It's not supposed to be for any of us.
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM
Address: 4941 Pay Roll Ave, Chloride, AZ
Discusses the formation of amber, demonstrating world-wide mechanisms on a scale that could only occur during Noah’s Flood. Presenter: Joseph Kezele, B.A., Russian, M.D., President, Arizona Origin...
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Address: 4941 Pay Roll Ave, Chloride, AZ
Begins with a review of the foundation for evolution laid down by Dr. Ernst Hackle in Germany, including his fraudulent drawings, the Biogenetic Law, vestigial organs, his evolutionary tree of...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Address: 4941 Pay Roll Ave, Chloride, AZ
Where Did I Come From? Deals with X and Y chromosomes of Adam, Eve, and Christ, and gives a comparison of the human and chimp genomes, debunking evolutionists claims of 98% similarity. Why Am I...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM
Address: 4941 Pay Roll Ave, Chloride, AZ
Deals with these issues so that it can be understood that only the God of the Bible can provide the answers to them: Where did matter and energy come from?; Where did the first living cell come...