Meadview events coming soon

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This Charming 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Site Built Stucco Home is Clean, Clean, Clean. Move in Ready. Located on a corner of a Cul-de-Sac with Pine Trees. All Electric w/200amp service. Paved Roads with Easy Access. Room to add a small Garage or Carport. Open Floor Plan with Ceramic Tile Flooring. Ceiling Fans throughout. Tile Counter Tops in Kitchen. All Appliances stay including Washer & Dryer. New Dishwasher & New Built-in Microwave. Come and Enjoy all that Meadview has to Offer. Access to Clubhouse with Pool and Tennis Court. South Cove Launch Ramp on Lake Mead just minutes away. Quad Trails abound. Near West Rim of the Grand Canyon.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kathleen Howard, Kingman Premier Properties - Meadview at 928-564-2222</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Beautiful Custom Built 3Bed/2Bath Stucco Home and Move-In Ready for your immediate enjoyment of high desert living at its finest! Sitting on a nice perch, you have exquisite views of the Grand Wash Cliffs and West Rim of the Grand Canyon. All Paved Roads lead here to make easy access to Meadview's Downtown District and surrounding areas to include Water Access to Lake Mead. So bring all the toys where you have plenty of room to park them in the Boat-Deep Attached Garage with Workshop Area. Large Eat-In Kitchen with Tiled Breakfast Counter and Counter Tops. All Appliances Stay including Washer and Dryer. Wall to Wall Carpet and Tile Flooring throughout. Nicely appointed Ceiling Fans and Window Blinds. Covered Patio with Built-In Barbeque lures you outside for gorgeous Sunsets. Clubhouse Available with sparkling Pool, Tennis, Miniature Golf and More. Only Minutes from the Launch Ramp for exceptional boating, fishing and recreational opportunities. Hiking and ATV Trails abound throughout the area. Come See all that Meadview has to offer.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jonathan Kiser, Kingman Premier Properties - Meadview at 928-564-2222</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This custom 1,439 sq ft home on a .59 acre has 2 bedrooms plus a den/office with murphy bed, 2 full baths, a large 32x32 detached garage, an attached second garage/workshop, and a unique AZ/Rec room. Custom-built cabinetry throughout the home. The kitchen has handcrafted red oak with cabinet lighting, soft-close drawers, slide outs in all cabinets, and Wilsonart high-definition counter tops. The AZ Room/Rec Room is approximately 800 sq ft, and has split walls that can be opened to create an open-air patio. Ideal for enjoying the fabulous Arizona weather. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet, and the master bath has a garden tub and separate walk-in shower. The den/office has a custom-built murphy bed which allows the space to be used as a third bedroom. The large, detached garage has an extra storage room attached. The second garage/workshop in the back of the home is a woodworker s delight. Custom-built worktable, table saw, built-in cabinets, professional air filtration system and an air compressor system in its own room attached to the workshop. All furniture in the home and the workshop tools are negotiable. Facing east, this home has excellent views of the Grand Wash Cliffs. A newly painted and sealed covered deck in front is the perfect setting for watching the breathtaking sunsets. The home is close to town, walk or bike to shops and restaurants, and is just 15 minutes to Lake Mead South Cove boat ramp. Enjoy the abundance of ATV and hiking trails in the Grapevine Mesa. Also included are the amenities at the civic center such as a swimming pool, basketball and tennis, horseshoes, miniature golf, pool tables and much more.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kimberly Huffer, Realty ONE Group Mountain Desert at 928-753-0430</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Welcome to The Big View! Total of 3 Acres Stunning Wrap-a-Round Deck affords magnificent panoramic and 360 Degree Views of all of Meadview, the Grand Wash Cliffs and West Rim of the Grand Canyon. Brand New 5 Ton Heat Pump & A/C & New Septic Tank. Newer Evaporative Cooling Unit. Upgraded 200 amp Service and New Pad for Future Spa. Carpet has been replaced in all Bedrooms and New Paint throughout. French Doors added in Master Bedroom & Dining Area. Move-In Ready 3Bed/2Bath Home with Split Floor Plan. Open Living and Dining Areas with Wood Burning Fireplace as focal feature sets the tone for comfort and ambience. Eat-In Kitchen w/ Plenty of Cupboards, Work Space and Counters. Garden Window adds to this Lovely Kitchen with a View. All appliances stay including Washer & Dryer in Separate Utility Room. Attached Garage for Parking and Work Space with convenient access to home. Clubhouse Available w/ Pool, Tennis and much More. Near Launch Ramp to Lake Mead for Great Boating & Fishing. ATV Trails Abound. Convenient Access from Pierce Ferry Road and to Downtown District for shopping. 2 Vacant Lots are included in this Sale: 1398 W Echo Dr (Parcel #343-06-394) and 1441 W Calico Dr (Parcel #343-06-398). Come & See all that Meadview has to Offer!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kathleen Howard, Kingman Premier Properties - Meadview at 928-564-2222</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>