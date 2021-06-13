Cancel
Lincoln, MT

Coming soon: Lincoln events

Lincoln Times
Lincoln Times
 8 days ago

(LINCOLN, MT) Lincoln has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lincoln:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yTNQg_0aT3Ksf600

The Steel Woods with Matt Strachan and the Hoot Owls

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 1517 Dodge Avenue, Helena, MT 59601

The Steel Woods LIVE in Helena, MT on Friday, June 18 at the Lewis & Clark Taproom!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXKqY_0aT3Ksf600

Canine Classic at The Resort at Paws Up

Greenough, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 40060 Paws Up Rd, Greenough, MT

The Canine Classic is a trail hike/run for you and your dog(s) through the scenic trails at Paws Up! Participants can choose from chip-timed Half Marathon or 5-Mile races! Dogs are welcome and...

NICA OTB101 Coach Training - Helena, MT

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: Last Chance Gulch, Helena, MT 59625

Three hours of on-the-bike coach training for NICA coaches. The goal is to set you up for success for using the NICA coaching method.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32m3yy_0aT3Ksf600

FB - Charlo at Flint Creek

Drummond, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 108 W Edwards St, Drummond, MT

FB - Charlo at Flint Creek is on Facebook. To connect with FB - Charlo at Flint Creek, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39A0eW_0aT3Ksf600

Helena, MT Concealed Carry Class

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 2500 East Custer Avenue, Helena, MT 59602

This concealed carry class fulfills the training required by the Montana Attorney General to qualify for a Montana Concealed Weapons Permit.

Lincoln Times

Lincoln, MT
ABOUT

With Lincoln Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Lincoln, MT
Government
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
City
Charlo, MT
Helena, MT
Government
City
Lincoln, MT
City
Greenough, MT
Local
Montana Government
Lincoln, MTPosted by
Lincoln Times

Take a look at these homes on the market in Lincoln

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Absolutely Gorgeous, 4800 SqFt log home on 28 timbered acres. The stunning wrap around deck overlooks Herrin Lake and showcases the elaborate craftsmanship of
Lincoln, MTPosted by
Lincoln Times

Sun forecast for Lincoln — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(LINCOLN, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Lincoln, MTPosted by
Lincoln Times

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Lincoln, MTPosted by
Lincoln Times

Check out these Lincoln homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: AMAZING, Fascinating, extraordinary, astounding, unfinished outbuilding steps you back into the old west. You truly have to see it to believe it. .69 acres nestled among trees and a gentle rolling park like sitting. Well maintained mobile home has 2 bed, 1 bath, with area for washer/dryer, wood stove, step down living room, wood accents throughout. Enclosed entry way with walk in pantry. 2 car detached garage, inside unfinished 3 story building. All building material stays, RV garage, snowmobile/4 wheeler garage. You are only limited by your own imagination. Call Brenda Stark at 406-465-5713, or your real estate professional<p><strong>For open house information, contact Brenda Stark, Keller Williams Capital Realty at 406-449-2181</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTW9udGFuYSUyMFJlZ2lvbmFsJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU1XTVRBUi0yMjEwMTEyNiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Absolutely Gorgeous, 4800 SqFt log home on 28 timbered acres. The stunning wrap around deck overlooks Herrin Lake and showcases the elaborate craftsmanship of this custom home. From the custom iron railings to the beautiful custom hickory cabinets throughout, spa like jetted tub and steam shower, you'll love the many high-end upgrades this home has to offer.The kitchen boasts granite countertops, bakers island and an oversized pantry. The property crosses 8 acres of the alluring private Herrin Lake and is minutes from world class fly fishing on the Blackfoot River.Only a 10-minute drive into the cozy town of Lincoln Montana, you'll love this grand log home with plenty of outdoor recreation and endless amounts of majestic wildlife just out your front door.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Molly Holahan, Keller Williams Capital Realty at 406-449-2181</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTW9udGFuYSUyMFJlZ2lvbmFsJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU1XTVRBUi0yMjEwNTIxMyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Wow! This cabin is ready for you to make it your new home. It has been remodeled extensively and is ready for you to move in and just relax and enjoy all Lincoln has to offer. Sitting on almost 2 acres of fully fenced and landscaped ground there is so much to offer. The 2 car detached garage has a fully equipped studio apartment above whether you would like to make extra money renting it out or put those relatives out there for a bit of space. Additionally offered is a barn with electricity to it, 2 storage sheds, and an outhouse. The property offers 3 wells, city sewer, and a large trex deck to sit on while taking in all nature has to offer.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dawn Marrie, Big Sky Brokers, LLC at 406-443-1300</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTW9udGFuYSUyMFJlZ2lvbmFsJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU1XTVRBUi0yMjEwNjM5OSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> &#10004;Out this custom built cabin in Lincoln MT. Buyer has the opportunity to finish with their own dreams and desires. Set up for an off or on grid lifestyle. Offers a full main level bathroom with a Incinolet electric incinerating toilet (no septic), propane heat, electric/propane refrigerator. Potential for full time or just your weekend get a way. Hunting /Fishing paradise, this cabin adjoins BLM, Deer / Elk / Lion Hunt District, 281 & enjoy fishing in the Blackfoot River. $189,888 Cash Sale. Call Brenda Stark, 406-465-5712, or your real estate professional<p><strong>For open house information, contact Brenda Stark, Keller Williams Capital Realty at 406-449-2181</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTW9udGFuYSUyMFJlZ2lvbmFsJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU1XTVRBUi0yMjEwNTA3OSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Lincoln, MTPosted by
Lincoln Times

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(LINCOLN, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!