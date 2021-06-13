Coming soon: Lincoln events

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: AMAZING, Fascinating, extraordinary, astounding, unfinished outbuilding steps you back into the old west. You truly have to see it to believe it. .69 acres nestled among trees and a gentle rolling park like sitting. Well maintained mobile home has 2 bed, 1 bath, with area for washer/dryer, wood stove, step down living room, wood accents throughout. Enclosed entry way with walk in pantry. 2 car detached garage, inside unfinished 3 story building. All building material stays, RV garage, snowmobile/4 wheeler garage. You are only limited by your own imagination. Call Brenda Stark at 406-465-5713, or your real estate professional<p><strong>For open house information, contact Brenda Stark, Keller Williams Capital Realty at 406-449-2181</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTW9udGFuYSUyMFJlZ2lvbmFsJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU1XTVRBUi0yMjEwMTEyNiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Absolutely Gorgeous, 4800 SqFt log home on 28 timbered acres. The stunning wrap around deck overlooks Herrin Lake and showcases the elaborate craftsmanship of this custom home. From the custom iron railings to the beautiful custom hickory cabinets throughout, spa like jetted tub and steam shower, you'll love the many high-end upgrades this home has to offer.The kitchen boasts granite countertops, bakers island and an oversized pantry. The property crosses 8 acres of the alluring private Herrin Lake and is minutes from world class fly fishing on the Blackfoot River.Only a 10-minute drive into the cozy town of Lincoln Montana, you'll love this grand log home with plenty of outdoor recreation and endless amounts of majestic wildlife just out your front door.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Molly Holahan, Keller Williams Capital Realty at 406-449-2181</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTW9udGFuYSUyMFJlZ2lvbmFsJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU1XTVRBUi0yMjEwNTIxMyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Wow! This cabin is ready for you to make it your new home. It has been remodeled extensively and is ready for you to move in and just relax and enjoy all Lincoln has to offer. Sitting on almost 2 acres of fully fenced and landscaped ground there is so much to offer. The 2 car detached garage has a fully equipped studio apartment above whether you would like to make extra money renting it out or put those relatives out there for a bit of space. Additionally offered is a barn with electricity to it, 2 storage sheds, and an outhouse. The property offers 3 wells, city sewer, and a large trex deck to sit on while taking in all nature has to offer.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dawn Marrie, Big Sky Brokers, LLC at 406-443-1300</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTW9udGFuYSUyMFJlZ2lvbmFsJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU1XTVRBUi0yMjEwNjM5OSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> ✔Out this custom built cabin in Lincoln MT. Buyer has the opportunity to finish with their own dreams and desires. Set up for an off or on grid lifestyle. Offers a full main level bathroom with a Incinolet electric incinerating toilet (no septic), propane heat, electric/propane refrigerator. Potential for full time or just your weekend get a way. Hunting /Fishing paradise, this cabin adjoins BLM, Deer / Elk / Lion Hunt District, 281 & enjoy fishing in the Blackfoot River. $189,888 Cash Sale. Call Brenda Stark, 406-465-5712, or your real estate professional<p><strong>For open house information, contact Brenda Stark, Keller Williams Capital Realty at 406-449-2181</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTW9udGFuYSUyMFJlZ2lvbmFsJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU1XTVRBUi0yMjEwNTA3OSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>