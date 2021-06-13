Coming soon: Lincoln events
(LINCOLN, MT) Lincoln has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lincoln:
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM
Address: 1517 Dodge Avenue, Helena, MT 59601
The Steel Woods LIVE in Helena, MT on Friday, June 18 at the Lewis & Clark Taproom!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: 40060 Paws Up Rd, Greenough, MT
The Canine Classic is a trail hike/run for you and your dog(s) through the scenic trails at Paws Up! Participants can choose from chip-timed Half Marathon or 5-Mile races! Dogs are welcome and...
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 PM
Address: Last Chance Gulch, Helena, MT 59625
Three hours of on-the-bike coach training for NICA coaches. The goal is to set you up for success for using the NICA coaching method.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 108 W Edwards St, Drummond, MT
FB - Charlo at Flint Creek is on Facebook. To connect with FB - Charlo at Flint Creek, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Address: 2500 East Custer Avenue, Helena, MT 59602
This concealed carry class fulfills the training required by the Montana Attorney General to qualify for a Montana Concealed Weapons Permit.