Walden, CO

Walden calendar: What's coming up

Walden Post
 8 days ago

(WALDEN, CO) Live events are coming to Walden.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Walden area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13sovA_0aT3Kqte00

Green Thumb Gardening - Steamboat Springs, CO 2021

Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 1001 13th St, Steamboat Springs, CO

Class Description: Get your hands dirty with the art of gardening! Campers will plant succulents and green leafy vegetables in creative containers made from recycled materials. We will go for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ff5uU_0aT3Kqte00

The Broadcast

Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 821 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs, CO

Fronted by powerhouse vocalist Caitlin Krisko, The Broadcast is a psychedelic soul rock band hailing from Asheville, NC. Produced by members of Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Broadcast steps into the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pUHCP_0aT3Kqte00

North Park Never Summer Rodeo

Walden, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Join the North Park Never Summer rodeo committee for another year of exciting CPRA rodeo! Stay tuned for more details!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00TOs2_0aT3Kqte00

HayCup Open

Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 34855 US-40, Steamboat Springs, CO

HayCup Open is a 3 day, round robin team tournament at Haymaker Golf Course. Possibly the most fun event of the season, sign up today with a friend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HNJTm_0aT3Kqte00

The Great Spider Hunt 2021

Walden, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Continental Divide Trail, Walden, CO

The Great Spider Hunt 2021 is on Facebook. To connect with The Great Spider Hunt 2021, join Facebook today.

