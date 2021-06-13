Walden calendar: What's coming up

(WALDEN, CO) Live events are coming to Walden.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Walden area:

Green Thumb Gardening - Steamboat Springs, CO 2021 Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 1001 13th St, Steamboat Springs, CO

Class Description: Get your hands dirty with the art of gardening! Campers will plant succulents and green leafy vegetables in creative containers made from recycled materials. We will go for...

The Broadcast Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 821 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs, CO

Fronted by powerhouse vocalist Caitlin Krisko, The Broadcast is a psychedelic soul rock band hailing from Asheville, NC. Produced by members of Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Broadcast steps into the...

North Park Never Summer Rodeo Walden, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Join the North Park Never Summer rodeo committee for another year of exciting CPRA rodeo! Stay tuned for more details!

HayCup Open Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 34855 US-40, Steamboat Springs, CO

HayCup Open is a 3 day, round robin team tournament at Haymaker Golf Course. Possibly the most fun event of the season, sign up today with a friend.

The Great Spider Hunt 2021 Walden, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Continental Divide Trail, Walden, CO

The Great Spider Hunt 2021 is on Facebook. To connect with The Great Spider Hunt 2021, join Facebook today.