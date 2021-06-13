Cancel
Longville, MN

Longville calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Longville Dispatch
Longville Dispatch
 8 days ago

(LONGVILLE, MN) Live events are lining up on the Longville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Longville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E0cQT_0aT3KnUh00

Wayne and the Boys

Hackensack, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 110 3rd St S, Hackensack, MN

Music event by Wayne and the Boys on Friday, June 18 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uk5Ad_0aT3KnUh00

Lakeside Concert Series Presented by NAC

Hackensack, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Lakeside Concert Series Presented by Northwoods Arts Council Featuring Daybreak

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Pyyd_0aT3KnUh00

Tyler Farr

Walker, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Find friends to enjoy Tyler Farr at Unknown venue with

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U1pop_0aT3KnUh00

Not The Winter Fever Reliver Biker Bash 2021

Remer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 6691 State 200 NE, Remer, MN

Party event in Remer, MN by Up North Chapter ABATE of Minnesota on Friday, June 25 2021

Hackensack Chamber of Commerce Monthly Meeting

Hackensack, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Hackensack Chamber of Commerce span 100 Fleisher Ave. S, Hackensack, MN 56452

Longville Dispatch

Longville Dispatch

Longville, MN
ABOUT

With Longville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

