Longville calendar: What's coming up

(LONGVILLE, MN) Live events are lining up on the Longville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Longville:

Wayne and the Boys Hackensack, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 110 3rd St S, Hackensack, MN

Music event by Wayne and the Boys on Friday, June 18 2021

Lakeside Concert Series Presented by NAC Hackensack, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Lakeside Concert Series Presented by Northwoods Arts Council Featuring Daybreak

Tyler Farr Walker, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Find friends to enjoy Tyler Farr at Unknown venue with

Not The Winter Fever Reliver Biker Bash 2021 Remer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 6691 State 200 NE, Remer, MN

Party event in Remer, MN by Up North Chapter ABATE of Minnesota on Friday, June 25 2021

Hackensack Chamber of Commerce Monthly Meeting Hackensack, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Hackensack Chamber of Commerce span 100 Fleisher Ave. S, Hackensack, MN 56452