Longville calendar: What's coming up
(LONGVILLE, MN) Live events are lining up on the Longville calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Longville:
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 110 3rd St S, Hackensack, MN
Music event by Wayne and the Boys on Friday, June 18 2021
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Lakeside Concert Series Presented by Northwoods Arts Council Featuring Daybreak
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Find friends to enjoy Tyler Farr at Unknown venue with
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: 6691 State 200 NE, Remer, MN
Party event in Remer, MN by Up North Chapter ABATE of Minnesota on Friday, June 25 2021
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM
