Events on the Coffee Springs calendar

(COFFEE SPRINGS, AL) Live events are lining up on the Coffee Springs calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Coffee Springs area:

Connect Camp Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 500 Alberta St, Enterprise, AL

NEW Enterprise Day-Camp for Children Completing Grades Kindergarten thru 6th Grade.

Rage Against The Machine: "Public Service Announcement" Tour Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 Professional Ln STE B, Enterprise, AL

Rage Against The Machine: "Public Service Announcement" Tour at Enterprise Therapy Center, 100 Professional Ln, Ste B, Enterprise, AL, US 36330, Enterprise, United States on Fri Jul 09 2021 at...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Enterprise, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Enterprise, AL 36331

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Daniel Evans Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 231 Geneva Hwy, Enterprise, AL

Daniel Evans. 21 likes. I'm an anointed talented Christian/ Motivation Christian Rapper and songwriter.

Summer Art Camp - Star Wars Kids WEEK 5 Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Address: 102 S Main St, Enterprise, AL

Creative Summer Camp for Elementary Age Student (rising 1st - rising 6th graders) with STAR WARSTheme. Projects in canvas, clay, wood, mixed media, pottery painting and MORE! Limited Camp Sizes!