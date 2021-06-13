Cancel
Point Roberts, WA

Point Roberts calendar: What's coming up

(POINT ROBERTS, WA) Point Roberts is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Point Roberts:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ifym_0aT3KTn300

Friday night w/ Chris Eger

Blaine, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:30 PM

Join us for an extrordinary performance by the talented vocalist and guitarist Chris Eger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00u9JV_0aT3KTn300

Wicked Timing

Blaine, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 7876 Birch Bay Dr, Blaine, WA

Wicked Timing acoustic duo features vocal powerhouse Selena Rogers and veteran guitarist and bass player, Mark Williams. Covering anything from Beth Hart to Michael Jackson to Sublime to what...

Jimmy Wright Band

Blaine, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 7876 Birch Bay Dr, Blaine, WA

A fun-filled afternoon of Classic Rock, Country and Blues! The talented Mr. Jimmy Wright and company will have you on your feet dancing the entire show!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g1Vgc_0aT3KTn300

Drayton Harbor Maritime Festival and Tall Ships (2021 Status Pending)

Blaine, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 235 Marine Dr #2, Blaine, WA

Street Fair Maritime Celebration A weekend packed with fun for the entire family! A two day weekend event packed with kids games, crafts, scavenger hunt, the Prestigious George Raft Race , pirate...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37g2pV_0aT3KTn300

Let's Get Fit

Blaine, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 01:45 AM

Address: 7511 Gemini St, Blaine, WA

In this fun, family friendly HIIT atmosphere you can build strength and endurance using hand weights, bands, and steps. Cost: $3 drop / $15 Punchcard with 6 punches / $30 monthly pass. Childcare provi

