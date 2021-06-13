Gore Springs events coming up

(GORE SPRINGS, MS) Gore Springs has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Gore Springs area:

Summer Nights: Craft Workshops with Tammie Cavanaugh Grenada, MS

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 109 1st St, Grenada, MS

Join Tammie Cavanaugh for a fun evening learning to make your own earrings!

July 15th Online Machinery Auction Grenada, MS

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Online Only BiddingThursday, July 15th, 2021 Two Catalogs Closing @ 10:00 AM and 12 NoonItems of Con...

Grenada Farmers Market Grenada, MS

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 114-112 Green St, Grenada, MS

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 15 - August 30, 2021Saturdays, 7am - 11am Location: 59 Green St Grenada, Grenada Square, Mississipp.

Kevin Hill @ Magnolia Smokehouse Grill Grenada, MS

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 999 Lakeview Dr, Grenada, MS

GRENADA, MS I’M COMING HOME! I’ll be at Magnolia Smokehouse Grill on June 19 from 7:30-until. Thanks so much to Magnolia Smokehouse. What a dream to play for my hometown. I hope to see y’all there!

Pee Wee Kamp 2021 Eupora, MS

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 500 Youth Camp Rd, Eupora, MS

Boys and Girls ages 6-8 are invited to Pee Wee Kamp 2021!