Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gore Springs, MS

Gore Springs events coming up

Posted by 
Gore Springs News Watch
Gore Springs News Watch
 8 days ago

(GORE SPRINGS, MS) Gore Springs has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Gore Springs area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36NPQo_0aT3KMrC00

Summer Nights: Craft Workshops with Tammie Cavanaugh

Grenada, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 109 1st St, Grenada, MS

Join Tammie Cavanaugh for a fun evening learning to make your own earrings!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jWkM5_0aT3KMrC00

July 15th Online Machinery Auction

Grenada, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Online Only BiddingThursday, July 15th, 2021 Two Catalogs Closing @ 10:00 AM and 12 NoonItems of Con...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dxZNX_0aT3KMrC00

Grenada Farmers Market

Grenada, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 114-112 Green St, Grenada, MS

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 15 - August 30, 2021Saturdays, 7am - 11am Location: 59 Green St Grenada, Grenada Square, Mississipp.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MK2XV_0aT3KMrC00

Kevin Hill @ Magnolia Smokehouse Grill

Grenada, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 999 Lakeview Dr, Grenada, MS

GRENADA, MS I’M COMING HOME! I’ll be at Magnolia Smokehouse Grill on June 19 from 7:30-until. Thanks so much to Magnolia Smokehouse. What a dream to play for my hometown. I hope to see y’all there!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w0xOo_0aT3KMrC00

Pee Wee Kamp 2021

Eupora, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 500 Youth Camp Rd, Eupora, MS

Boys and Girls ages 6-8 are invited to Pee Wee Kamp 2021!

Learn More
Gore Springs News Watch

Gore Springs News Watch

Gore Springs, MS
43
Followers
162
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gore Springs News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grenada, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Gore Springs, MS
City
Magnolia, MS
City
Eupora, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Noonitems#Sun Jun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House announces allocation plan for 55M more global vaccine doses

The White House on Monday announced where the U.S. would send 55 million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated for other countries. The Biden administration had already committed these doses as part of a pledge to allocate 80 million by the end of June, and an initial 25 million doses, announced earlier this month, have "begun shipping," the White House said.
POTUSNBC News

Hard-liner Raisi's 'engineered' Iran election win entrenches conservative rule

Hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi’s win in Iran’s presidential election last weekend was an unsurprising end to a process that had long seemed geared toward entrenching conservative rule in the Islamic Republic. The 60-year-old ultraconservative sailed through to a landslide victory Saturday, capturing nearly 62 percent of the vote and...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CNN

A strong storm and at least one tornado struck the Chicago suburbs. The line of storms now moves east

(CNN) — A massive storm and at least one tornado ripped through the Chicago suburbs late Sunday night, injuring at least five people and damaging more than 100 homes. The line of severe storms will continue to track east Monday, with the strongest storms expected in late afternoon and evening from southern Ohio and West Virginia to Maine. The slight risk of severe storms in this area extends east to Washington, DC, Baltimore and Pittsburgh.