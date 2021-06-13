Cancel
Bunker, MO

Live events on the horizon in Bunker

Bunker News Beat
 8 days ago

(BUNKER, MO) Bunker is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bunker area:

SALEM FAIR

Salem, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 162 County Rd 2300, Salem, MO

PAT AND THE BOYS WILL BE PLAYING COUNTRY AND CLASSIC ROCK

LIVE COUNTRY MUSIC AT THE STRAY CAT DINER

Lesterville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Frogmore Stew will be playing country music at The Stray Cat Diner.

Pinecrest Campground Trail Ride with BOABH

Salem, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 5466 Hwy YY, Salem, MO

Ride with the Best of America by Horseback television show crew as we take on the trails at Pinecrest Campground in Salem, MO. More details to come! Call to reserve your spot with BOABH - 540-829-9555

Women's New Moon Gathering

Jadwin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 3505 County Road 6510, Jadwin, MO

The New Moon represents beginnings. It is a time to plant new seeds, set intentions for our dreams, goals, and wishes. My objective for this gathering and future gatherings is to create a space...

Cardio Drumming Class

Salem, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 1200 West Rolla Street, Salem, MO 65560

Join Healthy Dent County Fitness Center for a special 6 week session of Cardio Drumming.

With Bunker News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

