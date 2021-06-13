Cancel
Franklin, NE

Live events coming up in Franklin

Posted by 
Franklin Today
Franklin Today
 8 days ago

(FRANKLIN, NE) Live events are lining up on the Franklin calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Franklin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pL52G_0aT3KAGU00

FLOATOPIA/BOATOPIA

Republican City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 12121 Rd 3, Republican City, NE

Bring a happy attitude. Bring your friends. Bring those cool Floaties and your cooler. Come relax and listen to our DJ play music.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFdvt_0aT3KAGU00

Up the Nebraska Cattle Trail and Songs of the West

Red Cloud, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 636 N Locust St, Red Cloud, NE

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.

Learn More

Jordan Schoch

Republican City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Address: 12121 Rd 3, Republican City, NE

Jordan will be playing his music for us this evening. Please come watch him and welcome him at the Beach Bar.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YvgVt_0aT3KAGU00

HCHS Foundation 1st Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Alma, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 102 Dick Brown Memorial Dr, Alma, NE

The HCHS Foundation would like to present their first annual charity golf tournament! This year’s tournament will take place on August 14th with a 10 AM shotgun start at the Alma Golf Course...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t8uI3_0aT3KAGU00

Smith County Free Fair

Smith Center, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 219 S Main St, Smith Center, KS

Music, Competitions, Rides, Farm Animals, Ferris Wheel, Family Fun, Much More!! Awarded State Champion Fair in 2011 "A" Division - Awarded the Division "A" Merit Award in 2012 - Merit Award...

Learn More
ABOUT

With Franklin Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

