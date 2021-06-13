Yoder events calendar

(YODER, CO) Live events are coming to Yoder.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Yoder area:

Elementary ParTnerS committee meeting Calhan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Please join us for our monthly meeting. We are the elementary PTA group and are always looking for volunteers.

July 10th Saturday 5pm Calhan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 366 10th St, Calhan, CO

July's action heats up at one of Colorado's fastest dirt tracks as four IMCA divisions, Powri Lightning Sprints, CDC Dwarfs return to El Paso County Speedway. Kids intermission show includes Mini...

GE Johnson - Presents the El Paso County Fair Calhan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 366 10th St, Calhan, CO

Since 1905, features fun for the entire family, including livestock competitions and exhibits. Come out and enjoy 4-H competitions, entertainment, food, contests, rides and a variety of attractions.

Cowboy Church & Breakfast Calhan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 2222 N Ellicott Hwy, Calhan, CO

Whether you are waking up on the Ranch from camping out under the stars or heading on over in the morning, we invite you to Cowboy Church & Breakfast! Come and fellowship with friends and enjoy a...

Next Step Horse Rescue Open Barn Calhan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2222 N Ellicott Hwy, Calhan, CO

Our third of four this year! We invite you to come on out and meet our adoptable horses as well as those not quite cleared for adoption yet! Get to know the volunteers and how we operate. Who...