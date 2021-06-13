Cancel
Council, NC

Council calendar: Events coming up

Council Dispatch
Council Dispatch
 8 days ago

(COUNCIL, NC) Council is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Council area:

Lakefront Worship Service

Ivanhoe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 AM

You're invited to join us for lakefront worship at The Venue, Sunday June 27, 2021 at 10:30 AM. We're moving our services for ONE Sunday, with ONE purpose: to reach people for Jesus. Make plans to...

Rustic American Flag Sip and Paint

Elizabethtown, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 195 Vineyard Dr, Elizabethtown, NC

Come out for a fun evening with your friends to paint this rustic American flag on wood pallet at the beautiful Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery. $45 ticket includes: All supplies, pre-traced 10.5” x...

Joe Nichols

Elizabethtown, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 195 Vineyard Dr, Elizabethtown, NC

Ticket listings for Joe Nichols at Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery in Elizabethtown, NC on 6/26/2021

Junior Camp Week 3

Lake Waccamaw, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 412 Lakeshore Dr, Lake Waccamaw, NC

Sign up for our email list! We keep you up to date on all the exciting things happening, reminders and information for upcoming events, big projects, and new ways to get involved here at camp!

Hilliard-McMillian Reunion

Elizabethtown, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1564 White Lake Dr, Elizabethtown, NC

It is a celebration of the Hilliard-McMillian Family Reunion 2021! Attire: Dress casual with jeans and comfortable shoes; t-shirts provided

ABOUT

With Council Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

