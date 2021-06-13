Buxton calendar: What's coming up
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Buxton:
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Address: 53536 NC-12, Frisco, NC
Learn a new craft, discover your own talents or just take advantage of the opportunity to meet and interact with a working artist. Each Friday, the Frisco Native American Museum will “showcase” an...
Address: 40920 NC-12, Avon, NC
Carbon Leaf has had a rich history playing some classic haunts down in the Outer Banks of North Carolina since the band’s earliest touring days, with beach shows going back as far as 1997.It’s...
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Address: 40920 NC-12, Avon, NC
Badfish, Of Good Nature, and Dan E.T. at Koru Village at 2021-06-24
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Address: 40920 NC-12, Avon, NC
Event Line Up: June 17th- On the Border June 24th- Badfish July 1st- Southern Accents July 8th- Mighty Joshua July 15th- Red Not Chili Peppers July 22nd- Tuesday’s Gone July 29th- The Breakfast...