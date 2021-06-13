Buxton calendar: What's coming up

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Great opportunity to secure amazing soundfront home with connecting 2 car garage and in law apartment on above. Beautiful and spacious master suite, including office on top floor. Many top notch features through out. Viking stove in kitchen. New boat lift with generator. Boat house has new roof. If you are looking for the perfect vacation home or investment opportunity, look no further than "Sailors Delight"! This beautifully decorated and meticulously maintained 6 bedroom, 5 full and 1 half bath home has all you could possibly want in a vacation home...and more! This is the perfect location - on a cul-de-sac in the Summerplace II subdivision of Hatteras and just minutes from all the shopping, dining and entertainment that the village has to offer. A 2016 inspired renovation boasted 2 master suites, hurricane impact windows & doors on 3rd floor, NEW septic, NEW roof, NEW HVAC, NEW elevator, NEW private pool, NEW carpet on 2nd & 3rd floors, NEW cement parking area, NEW exterior cedar siding with PVC trim, NEW 400 AMP electrical service, NEW sitting area, 2 outdoor showers, fish /shell cleaning area, and NEW outdoor storage area. A screened-in porch was even constructed for added dining along with extended wraparound sunny and covered decks offering incredible and stunning sound and ocean views, VIEWS & more VIEWS. Be outdoors to relax and enjoy using the abundance of pool lounges, chaise lounges, Adirondack chairs & side tables all constructed from plastic wood with stainless steel hardware. “Sailors Delight” continued updating with a NEW 50-gallon fiberglass hot water heater (2017), storm shutters on sliders and doors (2018), bathroom remodels (2018), NEW bathroom on 1st floor, NEW pool table and NEW hot tub (all in 2019), NEW vinyl flooring and wainscoting on 1st floor (2020). This turnkey home truly has it all; and it’s so NEW. The beach is just a stone throw away with a community beach access boardwalk. No wonder "Sailors Delight" is such a solid rental performer!! While the current owners have maintained a limited rental calendar, the 2021 rental projection with an open calendar shows more than $85K!! This is the perfect home in the perfect location...don't miss this opportunity. Come and visit today!! Every amenity a homeowner or renter could possibly want is here tucked amidst mature Live Oak’s for the ultimate experience in privacy and natural beauty. The first level features an oversized game room with a second kitchen containing an additional refrigerator with ice maker, microwave, dishwasher, additional living area, and a movie room. The recreation room opens up to the pool area and features a custom concrete pool with a tiki bar and a swim up bar everyone will love. The hot tub is also located close to the pool which offers amazing sunset views. Upstairs, you’ll find an additional four bedrooms all of which have their own private bathrooms and deck or balcony access. The third level of the home features a large open grate room and another large bedroom with its own bathroom and walk-in closet. The exceptional kitchen features beautiful custom cabinetry, granite countertops, a gas range and all of the appliances are by GE in the profile line. The center island is perfect for entertaining and there is also a pantry for additional storage. The fourth level of the home features another large bedroom with private bath large soaking tub, Custom tile shower and two balconies. The top level or Ships watch makes for a private oasis and features the best views of all. Many upgrades throughout the home including but not limited to: surround-sound, an elevator, lots of custom woodwork, Andersen doors and windows, two powder rooms and two of every appliance including washers and dryers. This home was built with impeccable quality and you will not want to miss it! The 2 adjacent creekfront vacant lots to the north are priced $125,000 each, if purchasing all 3 properties seller is offering a reduced price by $75,000 ($1,425,000). Adding another 115,000 square feet, for more privacy or for future lot sale or building. There truly are no words to adequately describe this stunning oceanfront home!! If you are looking for the perfect beach home/investment opportunity, look no further! This beautifully decorated and maintained 8 bedroom (ALL ARE MASTERS!), 9 full bath and 1 half bath ocean front home in the Ocean Isle Estates subdivision of Avon has everything you could possibly be looking for. The amenities are nearly endless...5 separate living areas; furnished decks on every level; a handicap friendly ground level master with roll-in shower; an incredible granite pool with a waterfall and kiddie pool; poolside tiki bar and pergola; cabana bath with outside entrance; 8 person hot tub; HUGE ground floor game room with wet bar/kitchenette with a full refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and ice machine; mid-level library and media room with blackout shades; two washer and dryers; an incredible top level living area with breathtaking ocean and sound views, cathedral ceilings and gas fireplace; gorgeous kitchen with 2 dishwashers, dual ovens and 2 gas cooktops and granite counter tops; breakfast nook; and for even more space, a loft sitting area with wet bar and mini-fridge....this list is endless!! No wonder "Bramasole" is such a solid rental performer with more than $247K already on the books for 2021!! This property needs to be seen to be believed...some and visit today!!