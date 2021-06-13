Dove Creek calendar: Coming events

(DOVE CREEK, CO) Live events are lining up on the Dove Creek calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dove Creek:

MLC Member Picnic Lewis, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 19760 Road W, Lewis, CO

Join MLC for our annual Member Picnic on Saturday, June 19 at 11am at Fozzie’s Farm! We are so excited to see everyone in person to discuss conservation and the new and exciting things MLC has...

5th Annual Scholarship Scramble Monticello, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 648 South Hideout Way, Monticello, UT

Blue Mountain Hospital and San Juan Health are pleased to co-sponsor the 5th Annual Healthcare Scholarship Scramble at the Hideout Golf Club. This annual event is a golfing tournament that raises...

Boggy Draw Beat Down Mountain Bike Race Dolores, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

The Dolores Rotary Club is proud to present the 2021 Boggy Draw Beat Down, happening Saturday, Aug 7th. Start & Finish at 400 Central Ave (4th & Central) near Flanders Park in the Center of...

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:45 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

FRIDAY FOOD & FUN NIGHTS IN DOLORES! We got: Food Trucks, Drive-In Movies, Restaurants, shopping and exploring. Make a whole day of it! Spend some time exploring Dolores shopping, then head to one...

Arts & Crafts Bazaar at the Dolores Community Center Dolores, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 400 Riverside Ave, Dolores, CO

Stop by the Dolores Community Center at 400 Riverside Avenue, from 8am to 4pm on Saturday, July 17th. You'll turn onto 4th Street where the Dolores Food Market is and go down to Riverside Avenue...