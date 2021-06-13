Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dove Creek, CO

Dove Creek calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Dove Creek Bulletin
Dove Creek Bulletin
 8 days ago

(DOVE CREEK, CO) Live events are lining up on the Dove Creek calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dove Creek:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2diarY_0aT3Jta200

MLC Member Picnic

Lewis, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 19760 Road W, Lewis, CO

Join MLC for our annual Member Picnic on Saturday, June 19 at 11am at Fozzie’s Farm! We are so excited to see everyone in person to discuss conservation and the new and exciting things MLC has...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IlwLd_0aT3Jta200

5th Annual Scholarship Scramble

Monticello, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 648 South Hideout Way, Monticello, UT

Blue Mountain Hospital and San Juan Health are pleased to co-sponsor the 5th Annual Healthcare Scholarship Scramble at the Hideout Golf Club. This annual event is a golfing tournament that raises...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4exlWw_0aT3Jta200

Boggy Draw Beat Down Mountain Bike Race

Dolores, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

The Dolores Rotary Club is proud to present the 2021 Boggy Draw Beat Down, happening Saturday, Aug 7th. Start & Finish at 400 Central Ave (4th & Central) near Flanders Park in the Center of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0U51_0aT3Jta200

Friday Food & Fun: Drive-In Movie Night's - June

Dolores, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:45 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

FRIDAY FOOD & FUN NIGHTS IN DOLORES! We got: Food Trucks, Drive-In Movies, Restaurants, shopping and exploring. Make a whole day of it! Spend some time exploring Dolores shopping, then head to one...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hsLj1_0aT3Jta200

Arts & Crafts Bazaar at the Dolores Community Center

Dolores, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 400 Riverside Ave, Dolores, CO

Stop by the Dolores Community Center at 400 Riverside Avenue, from 8am to 4pm on Saturday, July 17th. You'll turn onto 4th Street where the Dolores Food Market is and go down to Riverside Avenue...

Learn More
Dove Creek Bulletin

Dove Creek Bulletin

Dove Creek, CO
5
Followers
134
Post
514
Views
ABOUT

With Dove Creek Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dove Creek, CO
City
Dolores, CO
City
Lewis, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#San Juan#Monticello#Fozzie S Farm#Mlc#Ut Blue Mountain Hospital#The Hideout Golf Club#The Dolores Rotary Club#Food Fun Nights#Food Trucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Dove Creek, COPosted by
Dove Creek Bulletin

Take advantage of Monday sun in Dove Creek

(DOVE CREEK, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dove Creek. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!