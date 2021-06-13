Cancel
Houston, OH

Houston events coming soon

Houston Daily
Houston Daily
 8 days ago

(HOUSTON, OH) Houston is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Houston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NxNRA_0aT3Jroa00

Country Concert '21 - Friday

Fort Loramie, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 7103 OH-66, Fort Loramie, OH

You can find tickets for concerts any time of year - summer country concerts mix in with winter stadium tours. The Country Concert welcomes approximately 20,000 fans each of the three days, Shelby...

Jason Aldean

Fort Loramie, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 7103 OH-66, Fort Loramie, OH

Buy Country Concert (Time: TBD) - Saturday tickets to see the best country music performers live and in-person on Sat, Jul 10, 2021 12:00 pm at Country Concert At Hickory Hill Lakes in Fort...

Jo Dee Messina

Fort Loramie, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 7103 OH-66, Fort Loramie, OH

In 1970, Mike and Mary Jo Barhorst started an event that was far from what they could have ever imagined. This year, Country Concert at Hickory Hill Lakes in Fort Loramie plans to celebrate their...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N7Jsy_0aT3Jroa00

Nature Discover Day - In Person Fort Loramie

Fort Loramie, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 605 East Park Street, Fort Loramie, OH 45845

Come enjoy outdoor activities designed for your curious girl and you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=220Nsr_0aT3Jroa00

Cruizers bar and grill

Russia, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 115 North St, Russia, OH

Bike Nite @ the cruizers! come join the DBB boy's for great night of honky tonk country music!

Houston, OH
With Houston Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Houston Daily

These houses are for sale in Houston

(HOUSTON, OH) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there's something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Houston, OHPosted by
Houston Daily

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(HOUSTON, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Houston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Houston, OHPosted by
Houston Daily

Houston-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Remarkable Ranch...gracefully situated on corner lot in great location offers more than meets the eye! Covered front porch opens to entry and spacious living room with large picture window. Updated laminate floors and counters compliment the ample cabinetry in the convenient kitchen complete with newer stainless steel appliances. Ensuite bath with walk-in shower and walk-in closet in owner's with easy access to hall full bath from 2nd bedroom/den. Added cabinetry and storage space in the utility room with convenient access to attached garage with shelved closet storage and enclosed patio room. Patio room on footer offers option to modify for additional room featuring double pane windows. Added walkway to patio and workshop shed with electric. 2015 updates include new roof with added vents, attic exhaust fan, Trane 96% efficient HVAC, water heater, added ceiling fans. Agent see brks rmks. Added walkway to patio and workshop shed with electric. 2015 updates include new roof with added vents, attic exhaust fan, Trane 96% efficient HVAC, water heater, added ceiling fans. Agent see brks rmks.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jeanie J. Move in and enjoy this 3 bedroom, bath and a half two story well located near Piqua's downtown! The updated kitchen features nearly new appliances and an island for lots of extra workspace or perfect for a buffet for friends and family. The laundry and half bath are on the main level. Fresh paint and all new flooring throughout with quality laminate on the 1st floor and new carpet throughout upstairs. The basement has the furnace and other mechanicals. Bring the children and pets and let them enjoy the large fenced backyard while the car buff enjoys the oversized 2 car detached garage with its low traffic alley entrance to the back. Don't miss this well maintained and loved home! Fresh paint and all new flooring throughout with quality laminate on the 1st floor and new carpet throughout upstairs. The basement has the furnace and other mechanicals. Bring the children and pets and let them enjoy the large fenced backyard while the car buff enjoys the oversized 2 car detached garage with its low traffic alley entrance to the back. Don't miss this well maintained and loved home!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Gay E. Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home just ready for your finishing touches. Hardwood floors and extra big living room. Enclosed porch and fenced yard, 1 car garage and quiet neighborhood. Extra gravel area for additional parking. No appliances stay. Selling as is. immediate occupancy, Dont miss this one! Adorable 3 bedroom 1 full bath home that is move-in ready! Completely updated and remodeled full bath, new carpet, and new paint throughout. Master bedroom located on the first floor with walk-in closet. But wait until you see the backyard! Completely fenced in with new privacy fence and firepit. Two car detached garage with extra room for a workshop or storage. Convenient location close to restaurants and shopping. But wait until you see the backyard! Completely fenced in with new privacy fence and firepit. Two car detached garage with extra room for a workshop or storage. Convenient location close to restaurants and shopping.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Gabrielle Lawson, Keller Williams Home Town Rlty at 937-890-9111</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>