Live events on the horizon in Cando

(CANDO, ND) Cando has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cando area:

Holy Spirit Revival Starkweather, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 309 Main St, Starkweather, ND

International Revivalist Doug Stanton traveling the World bringing Holy Spirit fire, healing, love, and unity.

Ladies Garden Gathering Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 220 Woodland Ave, Devils Lake, ND

Join in for a ladies brunch at Family Camp and hear from featured speaker and NDMN missionary Kami Sanders.

Bobber's/Proz Lakeside at the Cove w/JimWhiteLive! Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1012 Woodland Drive, Devils Lake, ND

Devils Lake's #1 place to Drink, Eat, Boat , Fish, and Ride!

Lunacy MC Search and Rescue Run Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 48th St NE, Devils Lake, ND

The 8th Annual Lunacy MC Search and Rescue Run will be held on Friday, August 20th – Sunday, August 22nd, 2021 in Devils Lake, North Dakota. This Devils Lake motorcycle event is held at Peterson...

Harley Hog Rally Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 208 Highway 2 West, Devils Lake, ND

This is the 2006 Harley Davidson Rally. All Day Event.