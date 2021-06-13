Cancel
Cando, ND

Live events on the horizon in Cando

Cando Times
Cando Times
 8 days ago

(CANDO, ND) Cando has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cando area:

Holy Spirit Revival

Starkweather, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 309 Main St, Starkweather, ND

International Revivalist Doug Stanton traveling the World bringing Holy Spirit fire, healing, love, and unity.

Ladies Garden Gathering

Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 220 Woodland Ave, Devils Lake, ND

Join in for a ladies brunch at Family Camp and hear from featured speaker and NDMN missionary Kami Sanders.

Bobber's/Proz Lakeside at the Cove w/JimWhiteLive!

Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1012 Woodland Drive, Devils Lake, ND

Devils Lake's #1 place to Drink, Eat, Boat , Fish, and Ride!

Lunacy MC Search and Rescue Run

Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 48th St NE, Devils Lake, ND

The 8th Annual Lunacy MC Search and Rescue Run will be held on Friday, August 20th – Sunday, August 22nd, 2021 in Devils Lake, North Dakota. This Devils Lake motorcycle event is held at Peterson...

Harley Hog Rally

Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 208 Highway 2 West, Devils Lake, ND

This is the 2006 Harley Davidson Rally. All Day Event.

With Cando Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

