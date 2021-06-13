Events on the Benkelman calendar

(BENKELMAN, NE) Live events are coming to Benkelman.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Benkelman:

Chase County Fair & Expo Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 560 Park St, Imperial, NE

Hunting is one of the many favorite pastimes in Chase County. Abundance of game, including deer, pheasants, and water fowl, make Chase County a great place for the hunter. Chase County also has...

Museum Board Meeting Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Police Department: 970-332-4890 EMS Phone: 970-332-4086 Fire Department: 970-332-4421 ------------------------- City Hall Phone: 970-332-4431 Library Phone: 970-332-4744 Museum Phone: 970-332-5063...

Church Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Address: 360 Canyon Ridge Dr, Wray, CO

Pastors from within the community rotate through providing church services in the chapel.

Bounce House @ Baker Field Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 36639 US-385, Wray, CO

Fundraiser opportunity for a local organization. Pay for Play. Contact the Wray Chamber at 332.3484 if your organization would like to host this fundraiser.

Lion Tamers (3yrs-Kindergarten) Circus Games Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:45 AM

Address: 301 W 7th St, Wray, CO

Circus Games to include-bubble fun, parachutes, beanbag toss, popcorn sack race, and pin the nose on the clown. This program is for children enrolled in "Read Under the Big Top and will be held...