Scobey, MT

Live events coming up in Scobey

Scobey Bulletin
Scobey Bulletin
 8 days ago

(SCOBEY, MT) Scobey has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Scobey area:

Dirty Shame Show & Pioneer Days

Scobey, MT

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 7 West County Road, Scobey, MT

Pioneer Town comes to life featuring an outstanding museum with 35 preserved buildings (51 in all) on 20 acres portraying early 20th century homestead life. Free admission to museum grounds that...

Service

Plentywood, MT

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 114 W 3rd Ave, Plentywood, MT

Interment will follow directly after the service at the family cemetery.

Sheridan Health Care Foundation 13th Annual Christmas Kickoff

Plentywood, MT

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Sheridan Health Care Foundation is hosting its 13th Annual Christmas Kickoff. This evening is full of live and silent auction action, raffle drawings and delectable hors d oeuvres. Event Tickets...

Friday Night Concert at Pioneer Town

Scobey, MT

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 720 2nd Ave, Scobey, MT

Friday Night Concert at Pioneer Town Beer and food available. Gates open at 6 pm. Tickets available at gate. Sponsored by Daniels County Museum Association. More Information Phone:

Scobey Bulletin

Scobey Bulletin

Scobey, MT
With Scobey Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

