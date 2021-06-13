Cancel
Tatum, NM

Tatum calendar: Events coming up

Tatum News Watch
 8 days ago

(TATUM, NM) Live events are lining up on the Tatum calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tatum:

Rockwind Pro-Am

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 5001 Jack Gomez Blvd, Hobbs, NM

$150 entry for pros, $250 for amateurs. 4-person shamble. Contact Adrienne Fields at Rockwind Community Links to register. (575) 202-5241.

MIEL SAN MARCOS - Daniel Calveti - Raul Sanchez

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:30 PM

MIEL SAN MARCOS - Daniel Calveti - Raul Sanchez at 5101 N Lovington Hwy, Hobbs, NM 88240-9132, United States, Lovington, United States on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:30 pm

Popcorn Thursday

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Get free popcorn in the Game Room each Thursday through the summer.

Maid to Service Ribbon Cutting

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

The Hobbs Chamber will officially welcome Maid to Serve to the Hobbs business community and to the chamber membership with a Ribbon Cutting at the Hobbs Chamber of Commerce board room

First Kids VBS 2021

Plains, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:15 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 1400 TX-214, Plains, TX

Four evenings of food, games, Bible study, music, and friends! All kids who are entering PreK-6th grade (2021-2022 school year) are welcome to attend. Please register each child by going to...

ABOUT

With Tatum News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

