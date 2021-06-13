Events on the Clayton calendar

(CLAYTON, IL) Live events are lining up on the Clayton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clayton:

Gatorhead Mt Sterling, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 529 County Rd 200 N, Mt Sterling, IL

Gatorhead at Ridge View Winery. 529 200 North Ave., Mt Sterling, IL . November 21, 2021

K-Jams Mt Sterling, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 529 County Rd 200 N, Mt Sterling, IL

K-Jams at Ridge View Winery. 529 200 North Ave., Mt Sterling, IL . November 7, 2021

Brown Country Fair Mt Sterling, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 399 Fairground St, Mt Sterling, IL

Brown Country Fair will feature areas like carnival Opens on the Midway with Special Arm Band Prices, Brown County Fair Talent Show. It will offer food, drinks, and musical entertainment.

Tim Hart Mt Sterling, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 529 County Rd 200 N, Mt Sterling, IL

Tim Hart at Ridge View Winery. 529 200 North Ave., Mt Sterling, IL . September 19, 2021

Shawn Griffith Mt Sterling, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 529 County Rd 200 N, Mt Sterling, IL

Shawn Griffith at Ridge View Winery. 529 200 North Ave., Mt Sterling, IL . July 18, 2021