Hallock, MN

Hallock events coming up

Posted by 
Hallock Bulletin
Hallock Bulletin
 8 days ago

(HALLOCK, MN) Live events are coming to Hallock.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hallock:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abPpe_0aT3JllS00

Alcoholics Anonymous Support Group

Hallock, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: S Birch Ave, Hallock, MN

Only those who have a desire to stop drinking may attend.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lzGG8_0aT3JllS00

Drayton Riverfest

Drayton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

07/15 to 07/18 2021 - Drayton Riverfest meta City-wide, Drayton , ND Entertainment: 1 stage - R,L (music types: Variety) ?? # of Exhibitors: na Juried: Prize Money: na

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D8Smj_0aT3JllS00

Family Camp

Lake Bronson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Lake Bronson, MN

Religion event in Lake Bronson, MN by New Life Bible Camp on Friday, August 13 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSTsH_0aT3JllS00

TRACTOR PARADE

Hamilton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Come out to the Pembina County Fair for the Tractor Parade! Line up begins at 4pm. All tractor entries are welcome, new and old! Contact Amber to enter 701-317-3586

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wb18c_0aT3JllS00

Ronald Anderson Retirement Auction

Hallock, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 AM

TIMED ONLINE AUCTION LOCATION: 1954 240th St, Hallock, MN 56728

Learn More
