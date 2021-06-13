Hallock events coming up

(HALLOCK, MN) Live events are coming to Hallock.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hallock:

Alcoholics Anonymous Support Group Hallock, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: S Birch Ave, Hallock, MN

Only those who have a desire to stop drinking may attend.

Drayton Riverfest Drayton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

07/15 to 07/18 2021 - Drayton Riverfest meta City-wide, Drayton , ND Entertainment: 1 stage - R,L (music types: Variety) ?? # of Exhibitors: na Juried: Prize Money: na

Family Camp Lake Bronson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Lake Bronson, MN

Religion event in Lake Bronson, MN by New Life Bible Camp on Friday, August 13 2021

TRACTOR PARADE Hamilton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Come out to the Pembina County Fair for the Tractor Parade! Line up begins at 4pm. All tractor entries are welcome, new and old! Contact Amber to enter 701-317-3586

Ronald Anderson Retirement Auction Hallock, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 AM

TIMED ONLINE AUCTION LOCATION: 1954 240th St, Hallock, MN 56728