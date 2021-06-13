Cancel
Stanfield, AZ

Stanfield events coming soon

 8 days ago

(STANFIELD, AZ) Live events are coming to Stanfield.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stanfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g78hg_0aT3Jksj00

Football Camp - Casa Grande, AZ 2021

Casa Grande, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 1115 N Brown Ave, Casa Grande, AZ

Description Participants ages 6-12 will learn the basic skills and techniques for playing the different positions in offense, defense, and special teams. The camp will emphasize sportsmanship...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rRsQo_0aT3Jksj00

Teen Anime Club with Ms. Renee

Casa Grande, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 1556 N Arizola Rd, Casa Grande, AZ

Do you love Anime? Come join the Anime Club at the Vista Grande Library with Ms. Renee. Watch Anime, discuss Anime and meet others who have the same interest as you! This is intended for students...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1INRPS_0aT3Jksj00

Father's Day DIY Celebration

Casa Grande, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 820 W Cottonwood Ln, Casa Grande, AZ

Join us for a Gather DIY Father's Day DIY Celebration! RSVP by 06/17 Arrive on 06/19 anytime between 10am and 2pm for DIY time! Includes grilled hot dog, chips, drink and a refreshing root beer float!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GVt8l_0aT3Jksj00

Big O Tires Event

Casa Grande, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 512 11 Mile Corner, Casa Grande, AZ

Search for upcoming events, race class, favorite track, special race tour, or event. New tracks and events are added and updated regularly. Subscribe below to get updates right in your inbox. ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uidkd_0aT3Jksj00

Prayer Walk

Maricopa, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 44345 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Maricopa, AZ 85138

Join us, The Virtue Church for our Prayer Walk at 9:00AM.

Stanfield, AZ
18
Followers
173
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stanfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

