What’s up Chappell: Local events calendar

(CHAPPELL, NE) Chappell has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chappell:

Boone Estate Auction Crook, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

SATURDAY, JUNE 19, 2021 – BOONE ESTATE AUCTION – CROOK FIRE HALL – 105 FIRST STREET – CROOK, CO – SALE TIME: 10:00 a.m. – Lunch by Steger BBQ & Pizza We are very honored to bring you the lifetime...

Board Meeting Julesburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 W 2nd St, Julesburg, CO

All meetings are held at the Town Hall – 100 West 2nd Street, Julesburg, CO 80737. Should you need special accommodations for attending public meetings, please notify Town Hall at 970-474-3344 at...

Cheyenne County Farmer's Market Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 2310 11th Ave, Sidney, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - Mid-October, 2021Saturdays, 8 a.m. - Sellout Location: 10th and Hickory Street, Sidney, NE 69162

Essentials of Kayaking (ages 7-12)-Chappell Chappell, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: All over, especially, Nebraska, NE 69129

In this beginners kayak class that lasts approximately 1 hr. you will gain the confidence to enjoy your kayak safely and properly.

Sidney Gold Rush Days 2021 Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Come join us along a variety of vendors for shopping- along with Gold Rush period era booths, attire and entertainment. Check out the Sidney Gold Rush days Facebook page for more details !