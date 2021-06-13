Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chappell, NE

What’s up Chappell: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Chappell News Flash
Chappell News Flash
 8 days ago

(CHAPPELL, NE) Chappell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chappell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i9GvA_0aT3Jj0000

Boone Estate Auction

Crook, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

SATURDAY, JUNE 19, 2021 – BOONE ESTATE AUCTION – CROOK FIRE HALL – 105 FIRST STREET – CROOK, CO – SALE TIME: 10:00 a.m. – Lunch by Steger BBQ & Pizza We are very honored to bring you the lifetime...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ykPK_0aT3Jj0000

Board Meeting

Julesburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 W 2nd St, Julesburg, CO

All meetings are held at the Town Hall – 100 West 2nd Street, Julesburg, CO 80737. Should you need special accommodations for attending public meetings, please notify Town Hall at 970-474-3344 at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2UiN_0aT3Jj0000

Cheyenne County Farmer's Market

Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 2310 11th Ave, Sidney, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - Mid-October, 2021Saturdays, 8 a.m. - Sellout Location: 10th and Hickory Street, Sidney, NE 69162

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DfQIy_0aT3Jj0000

Essentials of Kayaking (ages 7-12)-Chappell

Chappell, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: All over, especially, Nebraska, NE 69129

In this beginners kayak class that lasts approximately 1 hr. you will gain the confidence to enjoy your kayak safely and properly.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04qarP_0aT3Jj0000

Sidney Gold Rush Days 2021

Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Come join us along a variety of vendors for shopping- along with Gold Rush period era booths, attire and entertainment. Check out the Sidney Gold Rush days Facebook page for more details !

Learn More
Chappell News Flash

Chappell News Flash

Chappell, NE
11
Followers
154
Post
731
Views
ABOUT

With Chappell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chappell, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Chappell, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Boone Estate#Steger Bbq#Sun Jun#Nebraska#Ne 69129#Gold Rush#The Sidney Gold Rush Days
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related