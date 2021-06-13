Cancel
Fairfield Digest

Live events coming up in Fairfield

Posted by 
Fairfield Digest
Fairfield Digest
 8 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, NC) Live events are coming to Fairfield.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fairfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fagBv_0aT3JhEY00

Birding at Alligator River NWR & Pea Island NWR

East Lake, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Address: Milltail Rd, East Lake, NC

Birdwatchers and wildlife photographers of all skill levels are encouraged to join us as we spot the interesting birds at the Alligator River NWR & Pea island NWR. Over the course of this walking...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oZlYH_0aT3JhEY00

BCA Varsity Football @ PCA

Belhaven, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 983 W Main St, Belhaven, NC

The Pungo Christian Academy (Belhaven, NC) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Bethel Christian Academy (Kinston, NC) on Friday, September 17 @ 4p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26sX8k_0aT3JhEY00

Engelhard Blood Drive

Engelhard, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 27824 US-264, Engelhard, NC

Causes event in Engelhard, NC by Engelhard Fire & Rescue NC on Thursday, June 24 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B2rlr_0aT3JhEY00

Chamber Sponsors Carolina BBQ League Cookoff

Belhaven, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

The Chamber is proud to bring the Carolina BBQ League to Belhaven! They are dedicated to preserving whole hog cooking in North Carolina using natural sources. Only charcoal and wood may be used in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jnzgj_0aT3JhEY00

Boiling Water Bath Canning Class - 10am

Swanquarter, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 30 Oyster Creek Street, Swan Quarter, NC 27885

Join Hyde County's FCS Agent in a hands-on workshop learning how to can in a boiling water bath! (Morning Class)

Fairfield Digest

Fairfield Digest

Fairfield, NC
