Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monterey, VA

Events on the Monterey calendar

Posted by 
Monterey News Watch
Monterey News Watch
 8 days ago

(MONTEREY, VA) Monterey has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Monterey area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eX18C_0aT3JfT600

"Momentum in the Mountains" - A Health Connections Retreat

Monterey, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 61 Highland Center Drive, Monterey, VA 24465

A two-day retreat to the mountains of Highland County, VA to immerse yourself in the knowledge of world renowned health & wellness experts!

Learn More

StoryWalk with Me

Monterey, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 252 Myers-Moon Rd, Monterey, VA

Meet me, Ms. Tomi, at the Little Free Library by the Highland Elementary School. We will take a walk around the Community Walking Trail, approximately one mile, and read together the StoryWalk...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XRuGa_0aT3JfT600

Mountain Mama Road Bike Challenge

Monterey, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 244 Myers-Moon Rd, Monterey, VA

This is one of the most beautiful and challenging road events in Virginia. The Highland County annual event features 5 ride options of 27, 53, 62, 67 or 100 miles, suitable for different ability...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PSmgu_0aT3JfT600

Cass Scenic Railroad Parade of Steam!

Cass, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 12363 Cass Rd, Cass, WV

THE PARADE OF STEAM RETURNS! We are happy to announce that this year’s Cass Scenic Railroad Parade of Steam will be held on Saturday, June 19th! Admission to this event is FREE! Attendees will...

Learn More

Full Strawberry Moon Hike at Cass

Cass, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 12363 Cass Rd, Cass, WV

Hike by the light of a full moon at Cass, known as the “Strawberry Moon.” This June 26 walk begins at 7:30 p.m. This full moon hike begin from the visitors center at Cass (to the left of the...

Learn More
Monterey News Watch

Monterey News Watch

Monterey, VA
11
Followers
167
Post
348
Views
ABOUT

With Monterey News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Highland County, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
City
Community, VA
City
Monterey, VA
County
Highland County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#The Little Free Library#Storywalk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Monterey, VAPosted by
Monterey News Watch

Single-family homes for sale in Monterey

(MONTEREY, VA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Monterey area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Monterey, VAPosted by
Monterey News Watch

Job alert: These jobs are open in Monterey

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Monterey: 1. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 2. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available; 3. Insurance Sales Agent; 4. Production Associate; 5. Hindi/Urdu Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $73,000/Year;