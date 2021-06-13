Events on the Monterey calendar

(MONTEREY, VA) Monterey has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Monterey area:

"Momentum in the Mountains" - A Health Connections Retreat Monterey, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 61 Highland Center Drive, Monterey, VA 24465

A two-day retreat to the mountains of Highland County, VA to immerse yourself in the knowledge of world renowned health & wellness experts!

StoryWalk with Me Monterey, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 252 Myers-Moon Rd, Monterey, VA

Meet me, Ms. Tomi, at the Little Free Library by the Highland Elementary School. We will take a walk around the Community Walking Trail, approximately one mile, and read together the StoryWalk...

Mountain Mama Road Bike Challenge Monterey, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 244 Myers-Moon Rd, Monterey, VA

This is one of the most beautiful and challenging road events in Virginia. The Highland County annual event features 5 ride options of 27, 53, 62, 67 or 100 miles, suitable for different ability...

Cass Scenic Railroad Parade of Steam! Cass, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 12363 Cass Rd, Cass, WV

THE PARADE OF STEAM RETURNS! We are happy to announce that this year’s Cass Scenic Railroad Parade of Steam will be held on Saturday, June 19th! Admission to this event is FREE! Attendees will...

Full Strawberry Moon Hike at Cass Cass, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 12363 Cass Rd, Cass, WV

Hike by the light of a full moon at Cass, known as the “Strawberry Moon.” This June 26 walk begins at 7:30 p.m. This full moon hike begin from the visitors center at Cass (to the left of the...