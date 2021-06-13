Coming soon: Cooperstown events

(COOPERSTOWN, ND) Live events are lining up on the Cooperstown calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cooperstown:

MCC Club Tournament (Members Only) McVille, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 202 Golf Ave, McVille, ND

This tournament is for MCC members only. Start time: 11:00am Divisions: ⛳️ Men’s ⛳️ Women’s ⛳️ Seniors

Al Schlofeldt Memorial Softball Tournament - 8 Teams Wimbledon, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Al Schlofeldt Memorial Softball Tournament - 8 Teams at Wimbledon, North Dakota on Fri Jul 16 2021 at 10:00 pm

Einar & Arvid Ellingson Farm Retirement Auction Glenfield, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Watch for complete listing & photos coming soon! For information contact Brad Olstad at Steffes Group, 701.237.9173 or 701.238.0240. FARM RETIREMENT AUCTION LOCATION: 160 83rd Ave NE, Glenfield...