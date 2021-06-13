Cancel
Tillar, AR

Events on the Tillar calendar

Tillar Bulletin
Tillar Bulletin
(TILLAR, AR) Live events are coming to Tillar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Tillar area:

Arkansas Third Jurisdiction 2021 AIM Convention

Monticello, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Arkansas Third Jurisdiction 2021 Auxiliaries in Ministry (AIM) Convention, the annual convention of the Church of God In Christ, Inc. About this event The Auxiliaries in Ministry (AIM) Convention...

Mary Rowe Benefit Vocal Recital

Dermott, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 221 West Peddicord Street, Dermott, AR 71638

Join Dermott native Mary Rowe and her family and friends at Christ Community Center for an evening of art songs, arias, & spirituals!

Memorial service

Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1265 S Main St, Greenville, MS

Find the obituary of Rickie Wayne Goodwin (1958 - 2021) from Greenville, MS. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Juneteenth

Lake Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 601 AR-142, Lake Village, AR

Juneteenth 2021 Events in Lake Village, Arkansas, Discover best of Juneteenth events, Cruise Parties, and Celebrations in Lake Village, Arkansas. Find information & tickets of upcoming juneteenth...

Sole to Soul

Dermott, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 400 West Peddicord Street, Dermott, AR 71638

On July 31st New Life Assembly of God in Dermott will be a hosting Sole to Soul. Free shoes for kids walking to 18 years old.

ABOUT

With Tillar Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

