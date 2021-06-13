Cancel
Moapa, NV

Live events coming up in Moapa

Moapa News Watch
 8 days ago

(MOAPA, NV) Live events are lining up on the Moapa calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Moapa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQ0EZ_0aT3Jcov00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Mesquite, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Mesquite, NV 89024

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tzzqr_0aT3Jcov00

Hump 'N' Bump 2021 powered by Vegas 4x4 & Off-Road

Moapa Valley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

40th Hump 'N' Bump Complete registration and event information is at https://vv4w.org/hump-n-bump/ Hump ‘N’ Bump is an internationally recognized, low-speed, two-day event, where participants in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GmxAV_0aT3Jcov00

Mesquite PRIDE Family Night

Mesquite, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Address: 100 East Old Mill Road, Mesquite, NV 89027

Join us for a FREE Family Pride Night! All are welcome. Let's unify the local LGBT+ and Virgin Valley communities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qHD7o_0aT3Jcov00

Fratello Marionettes: Aladdin

Overton, Moapa Valley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 350 N Moapa Valley Blvd, Overton, NV

Using traditional music, intricate costumes, and dramatic staging, we present this magical tale adapted from “The 1,001 Arabian Nights” as it has never been seen before. Friendship and kindness...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKVe3_0aT3Jcov00

USA – 5 Days Death Valley and Joshua Tree

The Lakes, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: TBD, Las Vegas, NV 88901

USA – 5 Days Death Valley and Joshua Tree. Join the group travel of like-minded solo travelers.

Moapa, NV
ABOUT

With Moapa News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

