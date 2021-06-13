Coming soon: San Luis events
(SAN LUIS, CO) San Luis is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Luis:
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM
Address: 12 Llano Rd, Questa, NM
New Thirst Christ Centered Recovery Program offered weekly on Friday Evenings
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Come join 500 of your running friends for southern Colorado’s oldest and perhaps largest road race. This 5K starts and ends near Jack Dempsey Park. After the race, stick around for the great...
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:04 AM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:27 PM
Address: Sangre De Cristo Wilderness, Crestone, CO 81152
A ceremonial ritual of initiation to mark, celebrate, and make sense of the great mysteries of life, death, and rebirth
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
If a scenic, southwest cycling experience with rolling hills, fast descents and rewarding climbs sounds appealing, check out the Enchanted Circle Bicycle Tour that starts and finishes in Red...
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Address: Road 55, San Luis, CO 81152
Beat Sniperz Productions is excited to be returning to the motherland, to host the next round of Elements - starting with Element of FIRE!