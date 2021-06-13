Cancel
San Luis, CO

Coming soon: San Luis events

Posted by 
San Luis News Flash
 8 days ago

(SAN LUIS, CO) San Luis is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Luis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L6Qg2_0aT3JbwC00

Weekly Recovery Program

Questa, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 12 Llano Rd, Questa, NM

New Thirst Christ Centered Recovery Program offered weekly on Friday Evenings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kXKIg_0aT3JbwC00

Manassa Pioneer Days 5K Run

La Jara, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Come join 500 of your running friends for southern Colorado’s oldest and perhaps largest road race. This 5K starts and ends near Jack Dempsey Park. After the race, stick around for the great...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x2ofF_0aT3JbwC00

Summer Vision Fast

San Luis, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:04 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:27 PM

Address: Sangre De Cristo Wilderness, Crestone, CO 81152

A ceremonial ritual of initiation to mark, celebrate, and make sense of the great mysteries of life, death, and rebirth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3edtnF_0aT3JbwC00

Enchanted Circle

Red River, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

If a scenic, southwest cycling experience with rolling hills, fast descents and rewarding climbs sounds appealing, check out the Enchanted Circle Bicycle Tour that starts and finishes in Red...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RPMvw_0aT3JbwC00

Element of Fire 2021

San Luis, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: Road 55, San Luis, CO 81152

Beat Sniperz Productions is excited to be returning to the motherland, to host the next round of Elements - starting with Element of FIRE!

San Luis News Flash

San Luis, CO
ABOUT

With San Luis News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Sun Jun
San Luis, COPosted by
San Luis News Flash

San Luis is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(SAN LUIS, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Luis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
San Luis, COPosted by
San Luis News Flash

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around San Luis

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in San Luis: 1. Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - $60.12/Hour $2164/Weekly; 2. OTR Class A Driver; 3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 4. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,927 per week; 5. CO - RN MEDSURG - DAYS- $54.14 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**; 6. Registered Nurse - ER, OB, ICU, Med/Surg, Surgery and CCH; 7. Backend Engineer;
San Luis, COPosted by
San Luis News Flash

Check out these San Luis homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This 35 acres parcel has it all! Featuring a 5,000 square ft metal building, half if which is a garage, and half an amazing 3 bed 2 bath home. This home has a nice deck with a retractable awning. In addition to this building, the property also has a wonderful 1 bed 1 bath guest log cabin, a golf course, multiple vehicles, a boat, a tractor, mountain views, wild horses, and more. The property is just outside the town of San Luis and only a couple of miles from the Sanchez Reservoir. Specifically located on the Wild Horse Mesa, where there are plenty of elk! This would be a great year round residence, or the perfect retreat from the noise of the bigger cities. Take a look at this property and see all it has to offer for yourself.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Roman Nigrini, Code of the West Real Estate LLC at 719-742-3626</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUHVlYmxvJTIwQXNzb2NpYXRpb24lMjBvZiUyMFJlYWx0b3JzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVBBUkNPLTE4NTQ3NiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Tracy Gosar, Legends Premier Properties, C: 719-850-1815, tracygosar@msn.com, www.legendspremierproperties.com: Good Home on Acreage! This lovely modular is located just minutes from Fort Garland. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath very spacious with open living of kitchen to dining room and living room. Nice large windows to let the light in, and view the beautiful setting this home is located. Good outbuildings, Garage, and insulated, fenced 35 acres, and hemp ready with watering system if a person is looking for hemp growing or any other gardening. Call to preview!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tracy Gosar, Legends Premier Properties at 719-852-0450</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This 35 acres parcel has it all! Featuring a 5,000 square ft metal building, half of which is a garage, and half an amazing 3 bed 2 bath home. This home has a nice deck with a retractable awning. In addition to this building, the property also has a wonderful 1 bed 1 bath guest log cabin, a golf course, multiple vehicles, a boat, a tractor, mountain views, wild horses, and more. The property is just outside the town of San Luis and only a couple of miles from the Sanchez Reservoir. Specifically located on the Wild Horse Mesa, where there are plenty of elk! This would be a great year round residence, or the perfect retreat from the noise of the bigger cities. Take a look at this property and see all it has to offer for yourself<p><strong>For open house information, contact Roman Nigrini, Code of the West Real Estate LLC at 719-742-3626</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUHVlYmxvJTIwQXNzb2NpYXRpb24lMjBvZiUyMFJlYWx0b3JzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVBBUkNPLTE5MzQ2MiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Water Rights! THIS PROPERTY IS PERFECT FOR GROWING MANY DIFFERENT CROPS. HEMP IS ALLOWED HERE AS WELL. THERE IS PLENTY OF WATER TO GO AROUND AND ROOM TO BUILD A SECOND HOME AS THE PROPERTY IS COMPRISED OF TWO FARMS. Situated in south-central Colorado, not far from the New Mexico border, you are offered a rare opportunity to own a Heritage Quality one-of-a-kind 128+/- acre Farm/Ranch in the San Luis Valley of Colorado, the world's highest Alpine Valley. This property is well watered, with Colorado's #1 Senior Water Rights off of the San Luis People's Ditch, 97 shares total, and is a gravity-fed irrigation system ("acequias")in one of the oldest communities in Colorado. Serving the village of San Luis de la Culebra before Colorado was a Territory. These water rights are the first and most senior water rights to be given in the entire state of Colorado! Each share is one CFS.....and dated April 10, 1852. The pioneer settlers of Colorado originally dug the Peoples ditch. A lot of Colorado's greatness and beauty was built upon irrigation!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Twila Geroux, Hayden Outdoors, LLC at 970-674-1990</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwV2VzdGNsaWZmZSUyMExpc3RpbmclMjBTZXJ2aWNlLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVdMU0NPLTI1MTQyNzAlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>