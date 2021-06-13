Live events on the horizon in Eureka

(EUREKA, NV) Eureka is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eureka:

The Great Eureka Ghost Hunt Eureka, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 701 N Main St, Eureka, NV

Ghost Hunt with Hosts: Samantha Chian and David Purdy from Spirit of Nevada TV Show. Two days of Paranormal Activities and Hunts



Service for RALPH FISHER Eureka, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Address: 31 S Main St, Eureka, NV

View RALPH FISHER's obituary, send flowers and sign the guestbook.

Fathers Day Shoot Eureka, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Windfall Rd, Eureka, NV

The PERDIZ SPORT SHOOTING COURSE is located 2 miles south of the historic town of Eureka, Nevada, in the Windfall Canyon below the majestic Prospect Peak. The course is designed so that each...

2021 NBHA - NFAA State Marked 3D Championship — Nevada Bow Hunters Association Eureka, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:30 AM

Address: Eureka, NV

2020 NBHA - NFAA Nevada State Marked 3D Championships Format 40 Marked Yardage 3D Targets Range Finders and Binoculars are OK Sunday 7:30 AM Shooters Meeting Sundat 8:00 AM Shotgun start

Eureka Gold Rush Games Eureka, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: Highway 50, Eureka, NV 89316

Stake your claim! Become a competitor in the annual Eureka Gold Rush Games™. You can enter as few or as many games as you wish. Cash prizes