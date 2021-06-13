Cancel
Eureka, NV

Live events on the horizon in Eureka

Eureka Bulletin
Eureka Bulletin
 8 days ago

(EUREKA, NV) Eureka is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eureka:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xUFP8_0aT3Ja3T00

The Great Eureka Ghost Hunt

Eureka, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 701 N Main St, Eureka, NV

Ghost Hunt with Hosts: Samantha Chian and David Purdy from Spirit of Nevada TV Show. Two days of Paranormal Activities and Hunts\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJo9U_0aT3Ja3T00

Service for RALPH FISHER

Eureka, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Address: 31 S Main St, Eureka, NV

View RALPH FISHER's obituary, send flowers and sign the guestbook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZVHCk_0aT3Ja3T00

Fathers Day Shoot

Eureka, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Windfall Rd, Eureka, NV

The PERDIZ SPORT SHOOTING COURSE is located 2 miles south of the historic town of Eureka, Nevada, in the Windfall Canyon below the majestic Prospect Peak. The course is designed so that each...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KGgfx_0aT3Ja3T00

2021 NBHA - NFAA State Marked 3D Championship — Nevada Bow Hunters Association

Eureka, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:30 AM

Address: Eureka, NV

2020 NBHA - NFAA Nevada State Marked 3D Championships Format 40 Marked Yardage 3D Targets Range Finders and Binoculars are OK Sunday 7:30 AM Shooters Meeting Sundat 8:00 AM Shotgun start

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lRmqk_0aT3Ja3T00

Eureka Gold Rush Games

Eureka, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: Highway 50, Eureka, NV 89316

Stake your claim! Become a competitor in the annual Eureka Gold Rush Games™. You can enter as few or as many games as you wish. Cash prizes

