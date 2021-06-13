Medway events calendar

(MEDWAY, ME) Medway is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Medway:

Fiber Arts Retreat Millinocket, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 30 Twin Pines Rd, Millinocket, ME

Join us for the 2021 Knitting Retreat at NEOC this Fall! Dates are listed in the event for late October. Knitting, good food, hot beverages, and more!

3 DAY BASH Mattawamkeag, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Open to Public Rain or Shine Friday 6th Gate Opens 8am $30. p.p. Campsites Avail. Music, Dancing, Flaming Candle Sticks, Bon Fire, @ Dark Saturday 7th Gate Opens 8am Bike Games @ 2pm Burn-out...

Ted & The Boys, FREE Concert Springfield, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 91 Park St, Springfield, ME

The Springfield Fair Association is proud to announce our FREE summer concert to rock the Moores Family Stage at the Historic Springfield Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 10th - 2021. Admittance will...

Spc. Dustin Harris Memorial Mile Patten, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

The Spc. Dustin Harris Memorial Mile will be held on Saturday July 17th, 2021 starting at the Patten Recreation Park. Dustin's Angelversary, is 06 APR 2006 and this year commemorates 15 years...

The Walkers - Official East Millinocket, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 2 Orchard St, East Millinocket, ME

LOVE OFFERING - NO TICKETS Time, date, and venue may change without notice. Check The Walkers FB page updates. www.facebook.com/thewalkersmusic thewalkersonline.com