Neah Bay, WA

Neah Bay events coming up

Neah Bay Dispatch
 8 days ago

(NEAH BAY, WA) Neah Bay is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Neah Bay:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tM4W7_0aT3JYEt00

Tea with Rosalie Lillian circa 1933

Forks, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 530 BOGACHIEL WAY, Forks, WA 98331

Join Rosalie Lillian at an exclusive afternoon tea to benefit the Forks Hospital Foundation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vKrLw_0aT3JYEt00

PAWA Paints Elwah River -- Olympic Peninsula 2021

Port Angeles, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1930 Olympic Hot Springs Road, Port Angeles, WA 98363

Come ready to paint! For PAWA members only. Attendees limited to 20 for this paint-out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lSWh7_0aT3JYEt00

West End Thunder Drag Races and Show-n-Shine - Season Opener

Forks, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

The time has FINALLY COME!! We are going to bring the Thunder back to the valley! Tech opens at 7am, both Saturday and Sunday. General admission gates open at 8am. For prices, general rules, info...

Neah Bay, WA
ABOUT

With Neah Bay Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

