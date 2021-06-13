Neah Bay events coming up

(NEAH BAY, WA) Neah Bay is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Neah Bay:

Tea with Rosalie Lillian circa 1933 Forks, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 530 BOGACHIEL WAY, Forks, WA 98331

Join Rosalie Lillian at an exclusive afternoon tea to benefit the Forks Hospital Foundation.

PAWA Paints Elwah River -- Olympic Peninsula 2021 Port Angeles, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1930 Olympic Hot Springs Road, Port Angeles, WA 98363

Come ready to paint! For PAWA members only. Attendees limited to 20 for this paint-out.

West End Thunder Drag Races and Show-n-Shine - Season Opener Forks, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

The time has FINALLY COME!! We are going to bring the Thunder back to the valley! Tech opens at 7am, both Saturday and Sunday. General admission gates open at 8am. For prices, general rules, info...