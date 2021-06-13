Chama events calendar

(CHAMA, NM) Live events are lining up on the Chama calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chama:

GriefShare Support Group Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 2750 Cornerstone Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO

A grief support group for those grieving the death of a spouse, parent, child or other family member or friend. The program consists of a video session, discussion and workbook for participants. A...

Annual Revival Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 PM

The Revolussion's Annual Revival with daily activities, camping, cooking, classes, fellowship, and more. Donations are appreciated and can be made here...

Colorfest Weekend Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: Hermosa St, Pagosa Springs, CO

Come to the beautiful mountain scenery of Pagosa Springs and enjoy an exceptional weekend at Colorfest! The Taste of Pagosa Wine and Food Festival on Friday evening, hot air balloons both Saturday...

LIVE at El Camino: Gary Gorence and Carl Mori Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 651 W U.S. HWY 160, Pagosa Springs, CO

Join us at El Camino for live music from Gary Gorence and Carl Mori. Doors at 4, music at 5. About this Event It's Gary & Carl's debut performance on the Studs Lumber Stage. You may remember them...

Lion-Headed Dakini (Simhamukha) – VIRTUAL RETREAT Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 4000 Usfs Road 649, Pagosa Springs, CO

$695.00 – Tier 1 (includes access to recordings of all sessions for up to 7 days from the end of the retreat)$848.00 – Tier 2 (includes access to recordings of all sessions for up to 30 days from...