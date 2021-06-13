Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chama, NM

Chama events calendar

Posted by 
Chama Today
Chama Today
 8 days ago

(CHAMA, NM) Live events are lining up on the Chama calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chama:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rvbEv_0aT3JXMA00

GriefShare Support Group

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 2750 Cornerstone Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO

A grief support group for those grieving the death of a spouse, parent, child or other family member or friend. The program consists of a video session, discussion and workbook for participants. A...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CjALB_0aT3JXMA00

Annual Revival

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 PM

The Revolussion's Annual Revival with daily activities, camping, cooking, classes, fellowship, and more. Donations are appreciated and can be made here...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O57jN_0aT3JXMA00

Colorfest Weekend

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: Hermosa St, Pagosa Springs, CO

Come to the beautiful mountain scenery of Pagosa Springs and enjoy an exceptional weekend at Colorfest! The Taste of Pagosa Wine and Food Festival on Friday evening, hot air balloons both Saturday...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14QWJF_0aT3JXMA00

LIVE at El Camino: Gary Gorence and Carl Mori

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 651 W U.S. HWY 160, Pagosa Springs, CO

Join us at El Camino for live music from Gary Gorence and Carl Mori. Doors at 4, music at 5. About this Event It's Gary & Carl's debut performance on the Studs Lumber Stage. You may remember them...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xxwrg_0aT3JXMA00

Lion-Headed Dakini (Simhamukha) – VIRTUAL RETREAT

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 4000 Usfs Road 649, Pagosa Springs, CO

$695.00 – Tier 1 (includes access to recordings of all sessions for up to 7 days from the end of the retreat)$848.00 – Tier 2 (includes access to recordings of all sessions for up to 30 days from...

Learn More
Chama Today

Chama Today

Chama, NM
32
Followers
118
Post
882
Views
ABOUT

With Chama Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pagosa Springs, CO
City
Chama, CO
Pagosa Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
City
Chama, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Food Festival#Hot Air Balloons#Sun Jul 07#Sun Jun#El Camino#The Studs Lumber Stage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related