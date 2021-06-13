Events on the Easton calendar

(EASTON, KS) Live events are coming to Easton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Easton area:

Dive-In Movie at Wollman Aquatic Center Leavenworth, KS

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: City of Leavenworth, 1300 Shawnee Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Join us as we bob along and watch a movie from the pool at Wollman Aquatic Center. A great way to keep cool on a hot summer night!

The Gothic Line V Easton, KS

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 35278 203rd Street, Easton, KS 66020

The Gothic Line V is a Full Immersion Historical MilSim event from Monday, October 25 to Friday, October 29.

Level 2 Swim Lessons - Summer Sessions Leavenworth, KS

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 08:25 AM

Address: 1300 Shawnee St., Pool, Leavenworth, KS 66048

American Red Cross Level 2 Swim Lessons - 8 lessons occurring Monday-Thursday for two weeks. Start dates 6/7, 6/21, 7/5, or 7/19.

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 1300 Shawnee Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

SWIM ON OVER! It's our end of the year swim party to celebrate the 2020 baseball, softball and t-ball season! YOU MUST REGISTER TO ATTEND!!

Day Shelter inside Wollman Aquatic Center - 2021 Leavenworth, KS

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: City of Leavenworth, 1300 Shawnee Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Shelter reservation for an entire "Open Swim" time (1:00 pm - 7:30 pm).