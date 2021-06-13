Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Easton, KS

Events on the Easton calendar

Posted by 
Easton News Watch
Easton News Watch
 8 days ago

(EASTON, KS) Live events are coming to Easton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Easton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LvMJF_0aT3JVai00

Dive-In Movie at Wollman Aquatic Center

Leavenworth, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: City of Leavenworth, 1300 Shawnee Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Join us as we bob along and watch a movie from the pool at Wollman Aquatic Center. A great way to keep cool on a hot summer night!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QGm8M_0aT3JVai00

The Gothic Line V

Easton, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 35278 203rd Street, Easton, KS 66020

The Gothic Line V is a Full Immersion Historical MilSim event from Monday, October 25 to Friday, October 29.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cFfu1_0aT3JVai00

Level 2 Swim Lessons - Summer Sessions

Leavenworth, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 08:25 AM

Address: 1300 Shawnee St., Pool, Leavenworth, KS 66048

American Red Cross Level 2 Swim Lessons - 8 lessons occurring Monday-Thursday for two weeks. Start dates 6/7, 6/21, 7/5, or 7/19.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fKAjg_0aT3JVai00

Baseball ,Softball & T-Ball ---- End of the Year Swimming Celebration!

Leavenworth, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 1300 Shawnee Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

SWIM ON OVER! It's our end of the year swim party to celebrate the 2020 baseball, softball and t-ball season! YOU MUST REGISTER TO ATTEND!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eqIOq_0aT3JVai00

Day Shelter inside Wollman Aquatic Center - 2021

Leavenworth, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: City of Leavenworth, 1300 Shawnee Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Shelter reservation for an entire "Open Swim" time (1:00 pm - 7:30 pm).

Learn More
Easton News Watch

Easton News Watch

Easton, KS
20
Followers
180
Post
830
Views
ABOUT

With Easton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Easton, KS
City
Leavenworth, KS
Leavenworth, KS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#American Red Cross#Wollman Aquatic Center#Sun Jun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related