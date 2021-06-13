What’s up Chambers: Local events calendar

(CHAMBERS, AZ) Chambers is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chambers:

USA (Poock/MO – Navajo) 21-06a Sanders, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Open for MU (Missouri State) students and four LA/SA DVMS and techs. Volunteers will run animal health clinics and to minister to the Navajo community in Sanders, AZ. Ministry focus will be on...

Navajo Tribal Fair St Michaels, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: AZ-264, St Michaels, AZ

The annual Navajo Nation Fair boasts the biggest American Indian fair in the United States with twenty events planned to entertain locals and visitors alike for five days. Tradition continues with...

God's Living Water Chalk Talks St Michaels, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Bring a friend, family, all ages to SEE, HEAR and EXPERIENCE God's Living Word as a blank, gray canvas transforms into a beautiful illustration of Scripture. Dwight & family sing beautifully and...

Navajo Nation Pride - Closing Ceremony & Showcase Window Rock, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 200 Parkway Bldg. #4, Window Rock, AZ 86515

Navajo Nation Pride is proud to host our Closing Ceremony & LGBTQ+ Showcase to uplifit the voices of our Indigenous Matriaches!

Klagetoh Chapter June meetings Ganado, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: Ganado, AZ

KLAGETOH, Ariz. — Klagetoh Chapter will host the following meetings: June 13, planning meeting; June 16, KLUPC meeting; and June 27, regular meeting. Meetings begin at 1 p.m. Dial-in number is...