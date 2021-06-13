Cancel
Chambers, AZ

What’s up Chambers: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Chambers Today
Chambers Today
 8 days ago

(CHAMBERS, AZ) Chambers is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chambers:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=309YIq_0aT3JUhz00

USA (Poock/MO – Navajo) 21-06a

Sanders, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Open for MU (Missouri State) students and four LA/SA DVMS and techs. Volunteers will run animal health clinics and to minister to the Navajo community in Sanders, AZ. Ministry focus will be on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sZ2R2_0aT3JUhz00

Navajo Tribal Fair

St Michaels, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: AZ-264, St Michaels, AZ

The annual Navajo Nation Fair boasts the biggest American Indian fair in the United States with twenty events planned to entertain locals and visitors alike for five days. Tradition continues with...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VebBg_0aT3JUhz00

God's Living Water Chalk Talks

St Michaels, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Bring a friend, family, all ages to SEE, HEAR and EXPERIENCE God's Living Word as a blank, gray canvas transforms into a beautiful illustration of Scripture. Dwight & family sing beautifully and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zTz9S_0aT3JUhz00

Navajo Nation Pride - Closing Ceremony & Showcase

Window Rock, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 200 Parkway Bldg. #4, Window Rock, AZ 86515

Navajo Nation Pride is proud to host our Closing Ceremony & LGBTQ+ Showcase to uplifit the voices of our Indigenous Matriaches!

Klagetoh Chapter June meetings

Ganado, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: Ganado, AZ

KLAGETOH, Ariz. — Klagetoh Chapter will host the following meetings: June 13, planning meeting; June 16, KLUPC meeting; and June 27, regular meeting. Meetings begin at 1 p.m. Dial-in number is...

Chambers Today

Chambers Today

Chambers, AZ
ABOUT

With Chambers Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Volunteers#Live Events#La Sa Dvms#Navajo#American#Indian#Sun Jun#Uplifit#Klupc
