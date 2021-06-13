La Crosse calendar: What's coming up
(LA CROSSE, KS) Live events are coming to La Crosse.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the La Crosse area:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: E, KS-4, La Crosse, KS
With multi-Top 10 nominations, national recording artist The Dysart Family brings an evening of inspiration on their new Love Speaks Louder Tour.
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:59 PM
Address: 1111 E 30th St, Hays, KS
You will find Wild Bill and Miss Agnes (Dave Wood & Dena Drummond) in person visiting in the Saloon at the Ellis County Historical Society Museum during Wild West Fest. Dust off your cowboy boots...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Address: 200 E 8th St, Hays, KS
Interested in learning to play Pokemon the trading card game or in picking up some games with someone else who has a deck? Come out Saturday between 2:00PM-4:00PM to learn to play or play your...
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Just like a page out of a fairytale, the storybook dream finally comes true. Please join all the other princesses at Jackie Creamer’s The Dance Studio for a morning filled with magic. The...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: 2918 Vine St, Hays, KS
Time to get out of the house, enjoy that Kansas weather and meander around our annual Summer Craft Fair! Come take a peek at local vendor trinkets, crafts and services of all shapes and sizes at...