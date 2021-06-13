Cancel
La Crosse, KS

La Crosse calendar: What's coming up

La Crosse Digest
(LA CROSSE, KS) Live events are coming to La Crosse.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the La Crosse area:

The Dysart Family

La Crosse, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: E, KS-4, La Crosse, KS

With multi-Top 10 nominations, national recording artist The Dysart Family brings an evening of inspiration on their new Love Speaks Louder Tour.

Wild Bill Hickok in Hays City

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 1111 E 30th St, Hays, KS

You will find Wild Bill and Miss Agnes (Dave Wood & Dena Drummond) in person visiting in the Saloon at the Ellis County Historical Society Museum during Wild West Fest. Dust off your cowboy boots...

Pokemon Day--Learn to Play or Play! (Free)

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 200 E 8th St, Hays, KS

Interested in learning to play Pokemon the trading card game or in picking up some games with someone else who has a deck? Come out Saturday between 2:00PM-4:00PM to learn to play or play your...

Princess Dance Camp!

Antonino, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Just like a page out of a fairytale, the storybook dream finally comes true. Please join all the other princesses at Jackie Creamer’s The Dance Studio for a morning filled with magic. The...

2021 Summer Craft Fair

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 2918 Vine St, Hays, KS

Time to get out of the house, enjoy that Kansas weather and meander around our annual Summer Craft Fair! Come take a peek at local vendor trinkets, crafts and services of all shapes and sizes at...

ABOUT

With La Crosse Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Sunday has sun for La Crosse — 3 ways to make the most of it

(LA CROSSE, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in La Crosse. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Hiring Now: These roles are open in La Crosse

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in La Crosse: 1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg / Telemetry - $2,641 per week; 2. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 3. Transportation Security Officer; 4. Housekeeper; 5. Store Manager Trainee; 6. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,314 per week; 7. Portuguese Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 8. Class A CDL Flatbed Truck Driver Job in Otis, KS; 9. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Dedicated Run - Weekly Hometime; 10. CDL A Truck Driver Needed!;
Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in La Crosse

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in La Crosse: 1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg / Telemetry - $2,641 per week; 2. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 3. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/29/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 4. Transportation Security Officer; 5. Sales Professional; 6. Store Manager Trainee; 7. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive; 8. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 9. CDL-A Truck Driver - Reefer; 10. Class A CDL Truck Driver, Dedicated No touch and home weekends;
Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around La Crosse

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in La Crosse: 1. Sales Professional; 2. Housekeeper; 3. Home Caregiver; 4. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/28/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 5. Fellow (Post Doc) - Hays, KS; 6. Make $300+ Daily--During Storm Season; 7. Class-A CDL LTL Linehaul Teams; 8. Non CDL Delivery Driver; 9. CDL A Truck Driver Needed!; 10. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Drivers: Home Weekly - with BONUSES!;
La Crosse gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(LA CROSSE, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the La Crosse area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 1512 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 1512 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.