Peach Springs, AZ

Peach Springs events calendar

Posted by 
Peach Springs Today
Peach Springs Today
 8 days ago

(PEACH SPRINGS, AZ) Live events are coming to Peach Springs.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Peach Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s0dCC_0aT3JR3o00

Mini & Me Yoga Story Adventure

Kingman, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 915 Airway Avenue, Suite D, Kingman, AZ 86409

Join us for a Mini & Me Yoga Story Adventure!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2khCVR_0aT3JR3o00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Kingman, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Kingman, AZ 86401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X8Cyn_0aT3JR3o00

Restorative Yoga 6/13

Kingman, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 915 Airway Avenue, Suite D, Kingman, AZ 86409

Join us at That's A Wrap! Spa for a 1 hour restorative yoga class. Come cool off and slow down by connecting with your breath and body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q9BR5_0aT3JR3o00

Arizona Concealed Carry Permit Course - Kingman, AZ

Kingman, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 900 Gates Avenue, Kingman, AZ 86401

This course will provide you with the required training in order to apply for your Arizona CCW permit from AZ DPS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c2vur_0aT3JR3o00

Grand Canyon West Rim Tour | 52% Ticket Discount

Peach Springs, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 5001 Diamond Bar Rd, Peach Springs, AZ

At the Grand Canyon West Rim, visit the Hualapai Indian Country and take advantage of the many photo opportunities with your hosts, the Hualapai Indians. Experience the ancient geological rock...

Peach Springs Today

Peach Springs Today

Peach Springs, AZ
ABOUT

With Peach Springs Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

