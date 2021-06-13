Cancel
Howard, SD

Howard calendar: Coming events

Howard Journal
(HOWARD, SD) Live events are coming to Howard.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Howard:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GUW43_0aT3JQB500

Madison Bacon Bash

Madison, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Madison Bacon Bash is a downtown porktacular street festival celebrating all things bacon. Featuring pig-themed activities for the entire family, live music, bacon dishes, desserts, food trucks ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFZI8_0aT3JQB500

August Online Only Consignment Auction Starting Aug. 13 @ 8 am and Closes Aug. 23, 2021 @ 6 pm

Artesian, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 40942 234th St, Artesian, SD

Currently taking consignments for our August Farm Equipment Consignment Auction. Early consignment are appreciated. Call Steve Larson 605-770-9818, Justin Dean 605-999-4239, Lanning Edwards...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ihjba_0aT3JQB500

Railroad Days

Madison, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 45205 SD-34, Madison, SD

Rides all day on Train, Doodlebug, and Motorcars. Tour Prairie Village`s historical buildings. Roundhouse Open for Touring Steam Locomotives and Turntable. Model Train Layouts, Tour the ‘Emmanuel’...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sna8R_0aT3JQB500

Fleetwood Mac tribute @ Madison SD

Madison, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: SD-34, Madison, SD

"Landslide: a Tribute to Fleetwood Mac" playing the Prairie Village Opera House in Madison SD 7pm playing 2 x sets more info at https://http://www.prairievillage.org/opera-house/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cLJiH_0aT3JQB500

Prairie Village Madison

Madison, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Event in Madison, SD by KJ Lemonade/Shorty's Hot Box on Thursday, August 26 2021

Howard Journal

Howard, SD
ABOUT

With Howard Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

