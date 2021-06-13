Howard calendar: Coming events

(HOWARD, SD) Live events are coming to Howard.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Howard:

Madison Bacon Bash Madison, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Madison Bacon Bash is a downtown porktacular street festival celebrating all things bacon. Featuring pig-themed activities for the entire family, live music, bacon dishes, desserts, food trucks ...

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 40942 234th St, Artesian, SD

Currently taking consignments for our August Farm Equipment Consignment Auction. Early consignment are appreciated. Call Steve Larson 605-770-9818, Justin Dean 605-999-4239, Lanning Edwards...

Railroad Days Madison, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 45205 SD-34, Madison, SD

Rides all day on Train, Doodlebug, and Motorcars. Tour Prairie Village`s historical buildings. Roundhouse Open for Touring Steam Locomotives and Turntable. Model Train Layouts, Tour the ‘Emmanuel’...

Fleetwood Mac tribute @ Madison SD Madison, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: SD-34, Madison, SD

"Landslide: a Tribute to Fleetwood Mac" playing the Prairie Village Opera House in Madison SD 7pm playing 2 x sets more info at https://http://www.prairievillage.org/opera-house/

Prairie Village Madison Madison, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Event in Madison, SD by KJ Lemonade/Shorty's Hot Box on Thursday, August 26 2021