Grand Coulee events calendar

(GRAND COULEE, WA) Live events are lining up on the Grand Coulee calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grand Coulee:

2021 GCS Invitational Brewster, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 200 Sands Trail Rd, Brewster, WA

2021 GCS Invitational October 6th - Tee Times Start at 10:00 am on Sands Course - 2 Person Best Ball Net/Gross...

Last Stand Junior Rodeo 2021 Coulee City, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: Coulee City, WA

Junior rodeo open to all youth under 18. Entry form available at www.laststandjuniorrodeo.com

4th of July Vendors at the Park — Brewster Washington Chamber of Commerce Brewster, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Here is the link to our vendor application 2021 this is for the Park...

Electric City - 5H Crowning Electric City, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Last.fm concert page for Electric City - 5H Crowning at Electrodome (Electric City) on June 27, 2021. Discuss the gig, get concert tickets, see who's attending, find similar events.

MISA/MASS - Sacred Heart Brewster Bridgeport, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 212 5th St S, Bridgeport, WA

Mass at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCHSaturday 7:00 PM (Spanish) Sunday 8:30 AM (English) Sunday 2:00 PM (Spanish) 91 Views 24/05/2021 Last update