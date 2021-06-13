Cancel
Caliente, NV

Caliente calendar: Coming events

Caliente News Watch
Caliente News Watch
 8 days ago

(CALIENTE, NV) Caliente is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Caliente:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YE8ox_0aT3JOer00

Eagle Valley Reservoir NV camping, fishing and hiking Spring Valley State Park

Pioche, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: Pioche, NV

Please note, our articles may contain referral or affiliate links. Spring Valley State park is is about 3.5 hours from Las Vegas. One of the main attractions is Eagle Valley Reservoir. This is one...

Learn More

Night Echoes Moonlight Run

Pioche, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: State Routes 322, Pioche, NV

Event registration: Night Echoes Half/10k Moonlight Run @ Echo Canyon State Park, NV, United States. Saturday, June 26, 2021 8:00 PM (GMT-8) - Saturday, June 26, 2021 11:30 PM (GMT-7)

Learn More

Whole Community Planning for a Disaster

Alamo, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 655 Box Canyon Rd, Alamo, NV

When a disaster strikes, people from the whole community will be impacted by the incident; the whole community can also be actively involved About this event We build disaster resilience by...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkSCb_0aT3JOer00

Gravel Grinder

Caliente, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: Beaver Dam Rd, Caliente, NV

Registration is open for this year’s Beaver Dam Gravel Grinder in Lincoln County Nevada. The annual mountain bike event is a day’s trek over miles of gravel and dirt across cattle ranges, through...

Learn More
Caliente, NV
With Caliente News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

