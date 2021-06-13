Coming soon: Harlowton events

(HARLOWTON, MT) Live events are lining up on the Harlowton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Harlowton:

The Barnsion - Jessica Levy Harlowton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 402 S River Dr, Harlowton, MT

Address: 402 S River Dr, Harlowton, MT

Cafe 191 Car Show & Fly-In Melville, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 1996 Hwy 191 N, Melville, MT

Join us for a fun day of Classic Cars and High Flying Aircraft! Cafe 191 in Melville is the place to be Sunday, July 11 for all the excitement. This is a family friendly, all outdoor event...

The Bones of J.R. Jones Harlowton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 20 Central Ave N, Harlowton, MT

PART 1 // Lillie Mae, Marty O'Reilly & the Old Soul Orchestra, The Bones of J.R. Jones, Gilda House, Counting Coup, Swamp Dawg Fantastic music and fun on Harlowton's historic main street! Food ...

Sweet Grass Technical Institute Carshow - NEW LOCATION Melville, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 1996 Hwy 191 N, Melville, MT

Come on out to the Sweet Grass Technical Institute Carshow. In a new location this year at Cafe 191 in Melville, Mt. There will lots of fun for the whole family. We will have classic cars, rat...

You Knew Me When Harlowton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 30 Central Ave S, Harlowton, MT

Live music with nationally touring indie folk-rock duo, You Knew Me When at Gally's Brewing in Harlowton, MT, Father's Day, Sunday, June 20th from 4-6PM.