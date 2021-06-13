Tower Hill events calendar

(TOWER HILL, IL) Tower Hill has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tower Hill:

The Kramers Pana, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Pana, IL

Encouragement, genuine worship, and inspiring praise are what you can expect to experience when you come to a concert with The Kramers. The Kramers are a national and i...

Wedding Pana, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Wedding at Pana, Illinois, United States on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm

BlackHill to perform at Nessie's Lithia Springs Marina Lake Shelbyville) Shelbyville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 2060 E. 1500 North Rd, Shelbyville, IL

BlackHill (Tom Black & Ed Hill) will perform a mix of blues, rock, and country. You can see their information at thomasblacklivemusic.weebly.com

Music by Al Jolly — Arpeggio Winery Pana, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: North, 778 US-51, Pana, IL

Music by Al Jolly from 5-8pm Any food is welcome No cover charge

Illinois Classic Antique Bicycle Show Pana, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: Pana, IL

The Illinois State Classic Champion Bicycle will be awarded at the Annual Antique-Classic Bicycle Show and Swap Meet. This year's event will be held in Pana's Historic Kitchell Park in the...