Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maxwell, CA

Maxwell events coming up

Posted by 
Maxwell Journal
Maxwell Journal
 8 days ago

(MAXWELL, CA) Maxwell is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Maxwell area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ackcB_0aT3JL0g00

Live Music: California Country

Colusa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 3770 CA-45, Colusa, CA

Join us for Live Music in the Courtyard! California Country is bringing the best performance, attitude and musicians when they hit the stage on June 26th!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQEK5_0aT3JL0g00

Gospel Concert

Maxwell, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Address: 75 California St, Maxwell, CA

"The Overstreets", Betty & Gary, will be providing an hour of Gospel music. They will be sharing Original songs written by Songwriter, Betty Overstreet and some of your favorite old Hymns. Betty...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b1NYx_0aT3JL0g00

Colusa Holiday Faire & Gift Show

Colusa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 1303 10th St, Colusa, CA

Over 150 vendors in 3 buildings covering 20,000 square feet of holiday shopping fun. Find many holiday gifts. Food Available. For more info contact Carolan at cfmeek86@gmail.com or 707-489-6238.

Learn More

Marco Flores y la jerez

Colusa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1303 10th St, Colusa, CA

Marco Flores y la jerez, Marca Registrada, and Hijos De Barron at Colusa Fair Grounds at 2021-06-20T02:00:00-0700

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gB1tc_0aT3JL0g00

Vintage Tractor Show

Colusa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 700 Main St, Colusa, CA

Vintage tractors and engines to check out! Tractor Parade along the levee at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Learn More
Maxwell Journal

Maxwell Journal

Maxwell, CA
16
Followers
165
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Maxwell Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
City
Maxwell, CA
City
Colusa, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gospel Music#Holiday Gifts#Live Events#Live Music#Betty Gary#Sun Jun#Tractor Parade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House announces allocation plan for 55M more global vaccine doses

The White House on Monday announced where the U.S. would send 55 million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated for other countries. The Biden administration had already committed these doses as part of a pledge to allocate 80 million by the end of June, and an initial 25 million doses, announced earlier this month, have "begun shipping," the White House said.
POTUSNBC News

Hard-liner Raisi's 'engineered' Iran election win entrenches conservative rule

Hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi’s win in Iran’s presidential election last weekend was an unsurprising end to a process that had long seemed geared toward entrenching conservative rule in the Islamic Republic. The 60-year-old ultraconservative sailed through to a landslide victory Saturday, capturing nearly 62 percent of the vote and...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CNN

A strong storm and at least one tornado struck the Chicago suburbs. The line of storms now moves east

(CNN) — A massive storm and at least one tornado ripped through the Chicago suburbs late Sunday night, injuring at least five people and damaging more than 100 homes. The line of severe storms will continue to track east Monday, with the strongest storms expected in late afternoon and evening from southern Ohio and West Virginia to Maine. The slight risk of severe storms in this area extends east to Washington, DC, Baltimore and Pittsburgh.