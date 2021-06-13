Maxwell events coming up

(MAXWELL, CA) Maxwell is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Maxwell area:

Live Music: California Country Colusa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 3770 CA-45, Colusa, CA

Join us for Live Music in the Courtyard! California Country is bringing the best performance, attitude and musicians when they hit the stage on June 26th!

Gospel Concert Maxwell, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Address: 75 California St, Maxwell, CA

"The Overstreets", Betty & Gary, will be providing an hour of Gospel music. They will be sharing Original songs written by Songwriter, Betty Overstreet and some of your favorite old Hymns. Betty...

Colusa Holiday Faire & Gift Show Colusa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 1303 10th St, Colusa, CA

Over 150 vendors in 3 buildings covering 20,000 square feet of holiday shopping fun. Find many holiday gifts. Food Available. For more info contact Carolan at cfmeek86@gmail.com or 707-489-6238.

Marco Flores y la jerez Colusa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1303 10th St, Colusa, CA

Marco Flores y la jerez, Marca Registrada, and Hijos De Barron at Colusa Fair Grounds at 2021-06-20T02:00:00-0700

Vintage Tractor Show Colusa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 700 Main St, Colusa, CA

Vintage tractors and engines to check out! Tractor Parade along the levee at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.