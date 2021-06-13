Maxwell events coming up
These events are coming up in the Maxwell area:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: 3770 CA-45, Colusa, CA
Join us for Live Music in the Courtyard! California Country is bringing the best performance, attitude and musicians when they hit the stage on June 26th!
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM
Address: 75 California St, Maxwell, CA
"The Overstreets", Betty & Gary, will be providing an hour of Gospel music. They will be sharing Original songs written by Songwriter, Betty Overstreet and some of your favorite old Hymns. Betty...
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM
Address: 1303 10th St, Colusa, CA
Over 150 vendors in 3 buildings covering 20,000 square feet of holiday shopping fun. Find many holiday gifts. Food Available. For more info contact Carolan at cfmeek86@gmail.com or 707-489-6238.
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Address: 1303 10th St, Colusa, CA
Marco Flores y la jerez, Marca Registrada, and Hijos De Barron at Colusa Fair Grounds at 2021-06-20T02:00:00-0700
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Address: 700 Main St, Colusa, CA
Vintage tractors and engines to check out! Tractor Parade along the levee at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.