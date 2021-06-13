Springdale calendar: What's coming up

(SPRINGDALE, WA) Springdale has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Springdale:

RISE & SHINE CHILDREN'S CAMP — Victory Faith Valley, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Address: 3362 Thompson Rd # D, Valley, WA

The righteous will shine like the sun in their Father’s Kingdom . Matthew 13:43 Rise and Shine for the Lord is Good! He has wonderful things in store for all His children. We’re excited to partner...

Politicians Vs. Zombies Scenario Game Ford, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: Spring Creek Rd, Ford, WA

Come join us for our annual Halloween game. This game is a scenario themed game with Zombies VS. Politicians. There will be what we call Trick or Treat style of prizes to win by collecting props...

D-Day VII / Airsoft Camp (Pre-register) Ford, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 39320 Spring Creek Rd, Ford, WA

This is our biggest and yet, most simple game of the year. Honestly, people just come to this to run off the boats for about 5 minutes, then complain about how they didn't drink water, and they...

Coached Practice $40/Person Deer Park, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM

* Limited entries- RSVP Event * Cost- $40/person * First Come First Serve * once a person pays their fee then their name will be added to the list. * Pay options- paypal kevindunham14@yahoo.com...

Building a Better Partnership With Your Horse Clayton, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Clinicians Brianne Stromberg and Solveig Pedersen utilize their skills and various techniques to help horse owners read, evaluate and communicate with their equine partner. $50 a day/$20 to audit...