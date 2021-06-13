Live events on the horizon in Rhinelander

(RHINELANDER, WI) Live events are coming to Rhinelander.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rhinelander:

Birchwood Bar And Lodge Rhinelander, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 3966 Moen Lake Rd, Rhinelander, WI

Join us for a great labor day weekend jam with some of the best musicians in Wisconsin, on the deck with some awesome food and wonderful spirits! fun in the SUN!

Art Start Galleries Rhinelander, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 68 S Stevens St, Rhinelander, WI

ArtStart is implementing cleaning, mask, and social distancing recommendations provided by the CDC and local health officials. All gallery visitors are required to wear a mask and remain 6 feet...

Hodag Firecracker .1K Run Rhinelander, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 26 North Brown Street, Rhinelander, WI 54501

A fun run to raise money for Northwoods United Way & Downtown Rhinelander Inc.

Wolfdog Comedy Rhinelander, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 43 S Brown St, Rhinelander, WI

https://www.facebook.com/Wolfdogcomedy/ Comedy Stand Up Show Saturday, July 24th Doors open at 7:30pm Show 8pm-10pm Tickets $10 presale, $15 at the door Tickets available in the taproom or online...

Salmon Run at Birchwood Bar Rhinelander, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3966 Moen Lake Rd, Rhinelander, WI

Salmon Run at Birchwood Bar at Birchwood Bar & Lodge, 3966 Moen Lake Rd, Rhinelander, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm