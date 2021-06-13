Eatonton calendar: Coming events

(EATONTON, GA) Eatonton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Eatonton area:

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 350 Rock Eagle Road, Eatonton, GA 31024

Explore the great outdoors this summer with your friends at Rock Eagle 4-H Center!

Sunday Brunch // Lake Oconee Bistro — Lake Oconee Life Eatonton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1130 Lake Oconee Pkwy, Eatonton, GA

Every Sunday, Lake Oconee Bistro offers Sunday Brunch deals from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mimosas are $6 or 3 for $15. The bistro also shows all NFL Sunday ticket games with specials during the games.

49th Southern Junior Championship Eatonton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 112 Plantation Dr, Eatonton, GA

Southern Junior Championship is conducted annually by the Southern Golf Association attracting one of the strongest international fields in junior golf.

things to do in eatonton, ga Eatonton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Eventful provides the most popular Eatonton events, concerts, movies, comedy, nightlife, family events, and more. The top attractions to visit in Eatonton are: Uncle Remus Museum. Things To Do in...

Makers and Movies: Christmas in July — Lake Sinclair Life Eatonton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

