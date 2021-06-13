Eatonton calendar: Coming events
(EATONTON, GA) Eatonton has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Eatonton area:
Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 12:00 PM
Address: 350 Rock Eagle Road, Eatonton, GA 31024
Explore the great outdoors this summer with your friends at Rock Eagle 4-H Center!
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: 1130 Lake Oconee Pkwy, Eatonton, GA
Every Sunday, Lake Oconee Bistro offers Sunday Brunch deals from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mimosas are $6 or 3 for $15. The bistro also shows all NFL Sunday ticket games with specials during the games.
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:59 PM
Address: 112 Plantation Dr, Eatonton, GA
Southern Junior Championship is conducted annually by the Southern Golf Association attracting one of the strongest international fields in junior golf.
Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 04:30 PM
Eventful provides the most popular Eatonton events, concerts, movies, comedy, nightlife, family events, and more. The top attractions to visit in Eatonton are: Uncle Remus Museum. Things To Do in...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM
things to do, shopping, shop local, local businesses, events in Eatonton, christmas in july